Global A Go-Go
The pioneers of Berber rock; a new single from Zimbabwe's Mokoomba; a dub version of one of Fela Kuti's most famous songs; an hour-long African guitar music dance party with Igbo highlife from eastern Nigeria, Ghanaian Burger-highlife, makossa from Cameroon plus stops in Chad and Colombia
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Rachid Taha | Algeria-France | Aïta | Je Suis Africain | Believe | 2019
Les Abranis | Algeria-France | Therrza Rathwenza | Amazigh Freedom Rock 1973-1983 | Bongo Joe | 2023-1980
Tamikrest | Mali-Algeria-France | Imanin Bas Zihoun | Chatma | Glitterbeat | 2013

Thomas Mapfumo & The Blacks Unlimited | Zimbabwe-USA | Marudzi Nemarudzi (Different Races) | Rise Up | Real World | 2006
Comrade Fatso & Chabvondoka | Zimbabwe | Like A Riot Needs A Petrol Bomb | House Of Hunger | self-released | 2008
Mokoomba | Zimbabwe | Nzara Hapana | Nzara Hapana - Single | Out Here | 2023

Hotel X | RVA USA | Black Man's Cry | Ladders | SST | 1995
tUnE-yArDs + Angelique Kidjo + Ahmir '?uestlove' Thompson + Akua Naru | USA-Benin | Lady | Red Hot + Fela | Knitting Factory | 2012
Jungle Fire | USA | Comencemos (Let's Start) | Tropicoso | Nacional | 2014
Captain Yossarian | Germany | Zombie | Zombie - Single | Echo Beach | 2023

Okwy Osadebe & Highlife Soundmakers International | Nigeria | Igbo Amaka | Igbo Amaka | Odogwu Entertainment / Palenque | 2023
Chief Stephen Osita Osadebe & His Nigeria Sound Makers International | Nigeria | Osondi Owendi | Osondi Owendi | Polydor | 1984

A.B. Crentsil's Ahenfo Band | Ghana | Mame Dwen Meho | Borga Revolution, Volume 2: Ghanaian Dance Music In The Digital Age, 1983-1996 | Kalita | 2023-1985
Moni Bilé | Cameroon | Osi Tapa Lambo Lam | O Si Tapa Lambo Lam | Toure Jim's | 1983

Maître Gazonga, L'International Challal | Chad-Cote D'Ivoire | Les Jaloux Saboteurs | L'International Challal D'Hamed Gazonga | Tangent | 1983
Tribu Baharú | Colombia | Made In Tribu Baharú | P​a'l​ ​M​á​s Exigente Bailador | Tambora | 2015

01:59:51 1 March 19, 2023
Richmond VA USA
