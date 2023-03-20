The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher with Special Guest Andrew Cothern (RVA Playlist Guy)
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

My guest and co-host tonight is Andrew Cothern aka RVA Playlist. Andrew is going to play all the local music that he reviewed on a regular basis on his blog and talks about in his book. We’ll hear some of his favorite tracks from bands that played the RVA Playlist Birthday parties as well as some local music that he’s been enjoying post blog and some other tracks in his current turntable rotation. Keep it tuned here and turn it up!

The Haberdasher

Murphy's Kids Richmond Bands The Anti-Corporate Beach Party - EP Murphy's Kids
Now Sleepyhead Eternal Damnation Nocturne Exotic Fever Records
Lobo Marino Celebrate Kite Festival Lobo Marino
David Shultz and The Skyline Can't Can't Sinner's Gold Triple Stamp
Those Manic Seas Headache / Heartache Headache / Heartache - Single Worthless Junk Records
Todd Herrington Punchtown Things Todd Herrington
Hoax Hunters Poisonous Love 2013-2018 Cherub
Avers Everything Hz Omega / Whatever Avers
Road Kill Roy Long Night Portmanteau self-released
Against Grace Radio Monroe self
Dead Fame Joan Crawford Vicious Design human
Marionette Disappearing Act Facing You (self released)
Anousheh On and On The Trouble I Find - EP Anousheh
Jonathan Vassar and The Speckled Bird Turn to Face the Wind Signs and Wonders Triple Stamp Records
Vexine Rotten and No Good Vexine Vexine
My Darling Fury Blots in the Margin Licking Wounds My Darling Fury, LLC
The Trillions Right 'til Proven Wrong Superposition The Trillions
Goldrush H.E.Y. The Summer Sun - EP Goldrush
Hot Lava Mummy Beach Lavalogy Bar/None Records
Emily Easterly Shy Heart Comma Heart Emily Easterly
Homemade Knives my Hummingbird Heart No One Doubts the Darkness triple stamp records
The Diamond Center Bombay Beach My Only Companion The Diamond Center
Dead Billionaires Curb Dead Billionaires Ep self
Sophie Colette Don't Worry Don't Worry - Single SOPHIE COLETTE
Flashlight Tag Skeleton Don't Blink Dead Unicorn Records
Timothy Bailey & The Humans Saint Teresa Timothy Bailey & the Humans Timothy Bailey & the Humans
Denali The Instinct The Instinct Epitaph
Jeff Waters Young Blood Place & Time Jeff Waters

02:00:00 1 March 20, 2023
WRIR Studios - Richmond, VA
