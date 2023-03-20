The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,
My guest and co-host tonight is Andrew Cothern aka RVA Playlist. Andrew is going to play all the local music that he reviewed on a regular basis on his blog and talks about in his book. We’ll hear some of his favorite tracks from bands that played the RVA Playlist Birthday parties as well as some local music that he’s been enjoying post blog and some other tracks in his current turntable rotation. Keep it tuned here and turn it up!
The Haberdasher
Murphy's Kids Richmond Bands The Anti-Corporate Beach Party - EP Murphy's Kids Now Sleepyhead Eternal Damnation Nocturne Exotic Fever Records Lobo Marino Celebrate Kite Festival Lobo Marino David Shultz and The Skyline Can't Can't Sinner's Gold Triple Stamp Those Manic Seas Headache / Heartache Headache / Heartache - Single Worthless Junk Records Todd Herrington Punchtown Things Todd Herrington Hoax Hunters Poisonous Love 2013-2018 Cherub Avers Everything Hz Omega / Whatever Avers Road Kill Roy Long Night Portmanteau self-released Against Grace Radio Monroe self Dead Fame Joan Crawford Vicious Design human Marionette Disappearing Act Facing You (self released) Anousheh On and On The Trouble I Find - EP Anousheh Jonathan Vassar and The Speckled Bird Turn to Face the Wind Signs and Wonders Triple Stamp Records Vexine Rotten and No Good Vexine Vexine My Darling Fury Blots in the Margin Licking Wounds My Darling Fury, LLC The Trillions Right 'til Proven Wrong Superposition The Trillions Goldrush H.E.Y. The Summer Sun - EP Goldrush Hot Lava Mummy Beach Lavalogy Bar/None Records Emily Easterly Shy Heart Comma Heart Emily Easterly Homemade Knives my Hummingbird Heart No One Doubts the Darkness triple stamp records The Diamond Center Bombay Beach My Only Companion The Diamond Center Dead Billionaires Curb Dead Billionaires Ep self Sophie Colette Don't Worry Don't Worry - Single SOPHIE COLETTE Flashlight Tag Skeleton Don't Blink Dead Unicorn Records Timothy Bailey & The Humans Saint Teresa Timothy Bailey & the Humans Timothy Bailey & the Humans Denali The Instinct The Instinct Epitaph Jeff Waters Young Blood Place & Time Jeff Waters