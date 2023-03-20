Notes: Hey Listeners,



My guest and co-host tonight is Andrew Cothern aka RVA Playlist. Andrew is going to play all the local music that he reviewed on a regular basis on his blog and talks about in his book. We’ll hear some of his favorite tracks from bands that played the RVA Playlist Birthday parties as well as some local music that he’s been enjoying post blog and some other tracks in his current turntable rotation. Keep it tuned here and turn it up!



The Haberdasher



Murphy's Kids Richmond Bands The Anti-Corporate Beach Party - EP Murphy's Kids

Now Sleepyhead Eternal Damnation Nocturne Exotic Fever Records

Lobo Marino Celebrate Kite Festival Lobo Marino

David Shultz and The Skyline Can't Can't Sinner's Gold Triple Stamp

Those Manic Seas Headache / Heartache Headache / Heartache - Single Worthless Junk Records

Todd Herrington Punchtown Things Todd Herrington

Hoax Hunters Poisonous Love 2013-2018 Cherub

Avers Everything Hz Omega / Whatever Avers

Road Kill Roy Long Night Portmanteau self-released

Against Grace Radio Monroe self

Dead Fame Joan Crawford Vicious Design human

Marionette Disappearing Act Facing You (self released)

Anousheh On and On The Trouble I Find - EP Anousheh

Jonathan Vassar and The Speckled Bird Turn to Face the Wind Signs and Wonders Triple Stamp Records

Vexine Rotten and No Good Vexine Vexine

My Darling Fury Blots in the Margin Licking Wounds My Darling Fury, LLC

The Trillions Right 'til Proven Wrong Superposition The Trillions

Goldrush H.E.Y. The Summer Sun - EP Goldrush

Hot Lava Mummy Beach Lavalogy Bar/None Records

Emily Easterly Shy Heart Comma Heart Emily Easterly

Homemade Knives my Hummingbird Heart No One Doubts the Darkness triple stamp records

The Diamond Center Bombay Beach My Only Companion The Diamond Center

Dead Billionaires Curb Dead Billionaires Ep self

Sophie Colette Don't Worry Don't Worry - Single SOPHIE COLETTE

Flashlight Tag Skeleton Don't Blink Dead Unicorn Records

Timothy Bailey & The Humans Saint Teresa Timothy Bailey & the Humans Timothy Bailey & the Humans

Denali The Instinct The Instinct Epitaph

Jeff Waters Young Blood Place & Time Jeff Waters

