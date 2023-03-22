The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
Woke Idiocy vs. the Revolution Humanity Needs with Sunsara Taylor and Rafael Kadaris; The Industrialization of Sexual Exploitation and Global Capitalism, Raymond Lotta interviewed by Andy Zee
Weekly Program
Rafael Kadaris (RNL Show); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party); Andy Zee (Host of the RNL Show); Raymond Lotta (Revolution Books, NYC)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Guest host Sunsara Taylor and Rafael Kadaris, discuss Woke Idiocy vs. the Revolution Humanity Needs. Then we hear Andy Zee interview Raymond Lotta on Lotta's recent talk at Revolution Books, New York City, on “The Industrialization of Sexual Exploitation and Global Capitalism, OR Why 'Sex Work' Is NOT 'Agency,' But Degradation and Nightmare...And Why We Need Revolution”
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Gary Baca, Engineer
Broadcast ready with a break at 20:23 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions. 

TMSS-230322 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 March 22, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 