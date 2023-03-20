20.3.23. The Canadian Electronic Top 10

Subtitle: Counts down the latest and best Canadian Electronic Music from coast to coast to coast

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Sean Savage

Contributor: Amplified Radio Network

Summary: Released on Mondays and playable for the whole week, this 100% CANCON 58min show counts down the latest and best Canadian Electronic Music from coast to coast to coast along with some of your favorites from the past and new songs you should pay attention to. IF YOU HAVE DOWNLOAD PROBLEMS ON THIS SITE THEN PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SHOW DIRECTLY FROM OUR SITE: http://amplifiedradio.ca/download CONTACT: sean@seansavage.ca

Credits: 2023 Sean Savage

seansavage.ca

All Socials: @themixsessions



01. Crimsen, Jordan Arts - How To Love (Extended Mix)

02. Daniel Dubb, Kyle Millette - On My Mind

03. Bob Moses, CRi - Hanging On (CRi Remix)

04. GAIA, AVIRA - Tuvan (AVIRA Remix)

05. Aysanabee, DJ Snub, Dan General - We Were Here (DJ Snub Remix)



CLASSIC CUT

06. deadmau5 - Complications



07. Sydney Blu - Ascend

08. Somna, Sarah de Warren - Satellites



FRESHLY PRESSED

09. Felix Cartal, Daya - Love You More



10. DVBBS - After Hours

11. Kx5, Elderbrook - When I Talk



ONE TO WATCH

12. Nathan Barato - Medium Return (Extended Mix)



13. HNTR - Oh Please





