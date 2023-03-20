Released on Mondays and playable for the whole week, this 100% CANCON 58min show counts down the latest and best Canadian Electronic Music from coast to coast to coast along with some of your favorites from the past and new songs you should pay attention to. IF YOU HAVE DOWNLOAD PROBLEMS ON THIS SITE THEN PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SHOW DIRECTLY FROM OUR SITE: http://amplifiedradio.ca/download CONTACT: sean@seansavage.ca
All Socials: @themixsessions
01. Crimsen, Jordan Arts - How To Love (Extended Mix) 02. Daniel Dubb, Kyle Millette - On My Mind 03. Bob Moses, CRi - Hanging On (CRi Remix) 04. GAIA, AVIRA - Tuvan (AVIRA Remix) 05. Aysanabee, DJ Snub, Dan General - We Were Here (DJ Snub Remix)
CLASSIC CUT 06. deadmau5 - Complications
07. Sydney Blu - Ascend 08. Somna, Sarah de Warren - Satellites
FRESHLY PRESSED 09. Felix Cartal, Daya - Love You More
10. DVBBS - After Hours 11. Kx5, Elderbrook - When I Talk
ONE TO WATCH 12. Nathan Barato - Medium Return (Extended Mix)