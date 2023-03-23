Credits: In this hour, a conversation with Monika Herzig, Jazz pianist, composer, and Professor of Artistic Research at Indiana University, and Julia Reardin, video producer and digital photographer. Theyve co-produced Both Sides of Joni by Julias mom, vocalist Janiece Lyn Jaffe, who died in 2022. A weekly one-hour program focused on Jazz and improvised music, news, radio, conversations and more. Hosted by Cheryl K., host of The Jazz Disturbance, every Sunday on WGXC-FM.

Jane Irving/Spring Song/Baby Dont You Quit Now/Dont Quit Now/Jane Irving [3:19]

[SINGLE] Reginald Policard and Richard Bona/Melancolia/Encuentro [4:36]

John Bailey/Long Ago and Far Away/Time Bandits/Freedom Road [5:15]

Bonzo Squad/Langebaan/ Pachyderm/Bonzo Squad [5:16]

Sam Bardfeld/Refuge/Refuge/BJU [6:14]

[excerpt] Janiece Jaffe, Monika Herzig/Help Me/Both Sided of Joni/Acme [7:23]

[excerpt] Janiece Jaffe, Monika Herzig/River/Both Sided of Joni/Acme [5:09]

[excerpt] Janiece Jaffe, Monika Herzig/Dont Interrupt the Sorrow/Both Sided of Joni/Acme [7:44]

[excerpt] Janiece Jaffe, Monika Herzig/Sweet Bird/Both Sided of Joni/Acme [5:32]

[excerpt] Janiece Jaffe, Monika Herzig/Both Sides/Both Sided of Joni/Acme [6:11]

Louis Stewart/Spring is Here/Out on His Own/Livia [2:45]



