Program Information
2 Bulls in a China Shop
Regular Show
Dan Leeson, Kyle Hedman
This week in the China Shop, all eyes are on the banking sector as fears mount in the wake of three collapses and nearly a fourth in First Republic. In Stock News, Sam Altman voices concerns about AI and Ryan Reynolds stands to make a mint from a pending sale. Over in the Crypto Corner, Cramer predicts Bitcoin's imminent demise while Cathie Wood wants to start a new crypto fund, leaving the guys to guess who's wrong this time... In The Bet, Kyle realizes a deal made with Joel means no risk of losing in March.
2BullsinaChinaShop.com

00:56:01 1 March 17, 2023
 00:56:01  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 