Summary: This week in the China Shop, all eyes are on the banking sector as fears mount in the wake of three collapses and nearly a fourth in First Republic. In Stock News, Sam Altman voices concerns about AI and Ryan Reynolds stands to make a mint from a pending sale. Over in the Crypto Corner, Cramer predicts Bitcoin's imminent demise while Cathie Wood wants to start a new crypto fund, leaving the guys to guess who's wrong this time... In The Bet, Kyle realizes a deal made with Joel means no risk of losing in March.

