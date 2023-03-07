The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
2 Bulls Mini Series
Unspecified
Kyle Hedman, Richard Friesen
 2 Bulls in a China Shop
In the Sixth and Penultimate (yes, that is the correct use of the word!) episode of our limited series with Rich Friesen of Mind Muscles Academy, Money is the focal point of the conversation, and our relationship with it. Diving deeper into the topics covered in Rich's recent book, Rich helps Kyle better understand his view of money and the ways that view directly impacts his trading. This month's homework assignment is an exercise to practice visualizing the future we wish to have, so be sure to visit Conversations.Money/2Bulls to take advantage of the guided visualizations bundle to assist with the assignment!

If you have a question to submit for next month's episode, email it to 2bulls@financialineptitude.com or post it in our Discord.
https://discord.gg/Q8hft2zMTM

Homework:
Practice stepping into the broader future of the trader you wish to become (the house, cars, money, etc.) and notice any voices, guilt, shame or parts of you that resist the change.
Negotiate with those parts in order to better understand what about those changes is scary to your subconscious.
Keep practicing until you can step into that mindset without any stress or resistance from yourself.
2BullsinaChinaShop.com
https://mindmusclesfortraders.com/
https://conversations.money/2bulls/

00:50:26 1 March 7, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:50:26  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 