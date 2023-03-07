Summary: In the Sixth and Penultimate (yes, that is the correct use of the word!) episode of our limited series with Rich Friesen of Mind Muscles Academy, Money is the focal point of the conversation, and our relationship with it. Diving deeper into the topics covered in Rich's recent book, Rich helps Kyle better understand his view of money and the ways that view directly impacts his trading. This month's homework assignment is an exercise to practice visualizing the future we wish to have, so be sure to visit Conversations.Money/2Bulls to take advantage of the guided visualizations bundle to assist with the assignment!



If you have a question to submit for next month's episode, email it to 2bulls@financialineptitude.com or post it in our Discord.

https://discord.gg/Q8hft2zMTM



Homework:

Practice stepping into the broader future of the trader you wish to become (the house, cars, money, etc.) and notice any voices, guilt, shame or parts of you that resist the change.

Negotiate with those parts in order to better understand what about those changes is scary to your subconscious.

Keep practicing until you can step into that mindset without any stress or resistance from yourself.