Professor John Mearsheimer on the "special relationship" with Israel (R)

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Host John Roberts, speaker John Mearsheimer

Summary: This week we continue our exploration of the so called special relationship between the United States and Israel, a relationship that guarantees the continuing world power of this Apartheid state while it carries out its brutal military occupation of Palestinian land. In March of 2006, John Mearsheimer of the University of Chicago, and Steven Walt of Harvard published their seminal book, The Israel Lobby and U.S. Foreign Policy, revealing the machinations of the powerful Israeli Lobby. Mearsheimer has stayed with the subject ever since. Here he gives an update to the Special US/Israel relationship as he sees it through his research. We begin with his introduction at a forum sponsored by the Washington Report on Middle East ‘affairs in Washington, DC. (Originally presented 8-7-2022.)

