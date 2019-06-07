The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
The Thunderbolt
The Inherent Instability of Tripartite Structures*
Weekly Program
Dana
This week’s radio show explores the final frontier in personal privacy, we investigate the Federalist Society and the federal courts, we present some under covered service cuts you may have missed while everyone was out chasing Russian ghosts, and for the feature piece we explore the inherent weaknesses in the War Machine’s tripartite structure.

Fire, brimstone, and coffee! It’s time for the Thunderbolt!
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on June 7th, 2019

———————————————————

Part 1:

Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00—00:41

TB Intro
Music: Mike Oldfield
00:41—02:19

The True Final Frontier
Music: Ken Nordine — Mystic Knights Of The Oingo Boingo — Ken Nordine — Mystic Knights Of The Oingo Boingo — Mike Oldfield — Ken Nordine
02:19—08:37

Iron Fists and Velvet Gloves
Music: Zammuto — Vladivojna La Chia & Banana
08:37—18:30

The Inherent Instability of Tripartite Structures
Music: Mason Williams — Hans Zimmer & BHD Orchestra — Ken Nordine
18:30—25:42

Hostile Universe
Music: The Future Sound Of London
25:42—27:00

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer
27:00—27:08

While You Were Out
Music: Mason Williams with Mannheim Steamroller — The Cure — The Residents — Ken Nordine
27:08—39:40

———————————————————

Music Intro
39:40—40:27

Watch Out for the Cops
by David Rovics
40:23—43:38

Cops With Attitude
by Harry Shearer
43:34—47:12

I'm A Better Anarchist Than You
by David Rovics
47:12—49:26

Somebody’s Child
by Judith Owen
49:25—52:36

Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
52:35—54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO & Patreon Only:

Intro
0:00—0:17

Cows With Guns
by Dana Lyons
0:13—5:26

Credits
5:22—6:00

