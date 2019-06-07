TBR 230324 - The Inherent Instability of Tripartite Structures*

Subtitle: The Inherent Instability of Tripartite Structures*

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Dana

Contributor: Dancing Angel Media Contact Contributor

Summary: This week’s radio show explores the final frontier in personal privacy, we investigate the Federalist Society and the federal courts, we present some under covered service cuts you may have missed while everyone was out chasing Russian ghosts, and for the feature piece we explore the inherent weaknesses in the War Machine’s tripartite structure.



Fire, brimstone, and coffee! It’s time for the Thunderbolt!

Notes: This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume



*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on June 7th, 2019



———————————————————



Part 1:



Disclaimer / Station ID

00:00—00:41



TB Intro

Music: Mike Oldfield

00:41—02:19



The True Final Frontier

Music: Ken Nordine — Mystic Knights Of The Oingo Boingo — Ken Nordine — Mystic Knights Of The Oingo Boingo — Mike Oldfield — Ken Nordine

02:19—08:37



Iron Fists and Velvet Gloves

Music: Zammuto — Vladivojna La Chia & Banana

08:37—18:30



The Inherent Instability of Tripartite Structures

Music: Mason Williams — Hans Zimmer & BHD Orchestra — Ken Nordine

18:30—25:42



Hostile Universe

Music: The Future Sound Of London

25:42—27:00



———————————————————



Part 2:



Disclaimer

27:00—27:08



While You Were Out

Music: Mason Williams with Mannheim Steamroller — The Cure — The Residents — Ken Nordine

27:08—39:40



———————————————————



Music Intro

39:40—40:27



Watch Out for the Cops

by David Rovics

40:23—43:38



Cops With Attitude

by Harry Shearer

43:34—47:12



I'm A Better Anarchist Than You

by David Rovics

47:12—49:26



Somebody’s Child

by Judith Owen

49:25—52:36



Credits / Disclaimer / Promo

52:35—54:00



———————————————————



‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO & Patreon Only:



Intro

0:00—0:17



Cows With Guns

by Dana Lyons

0:13—5:26



Credits

5:22—6:00



