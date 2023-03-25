Tinariwen's 9th studio album was recorded in Nashville at Jack White's studio. In turn, they fold in banjo, pedal steel, fiddles and the roots of rural Americana into the sub-Sahara blues. Produced by Daniel Lanois, it's a killer way to launch this episode of World Beat Canada Radio. Join us!
Tinariwen - Tenere Den Yalla Miku - Tapis Volant Sonia Aimy - TRACE CANCON Moonshine Collective - Afrotopia Bonobo - Ontario Jahrukus - Ashes To Ashes Los Tangueros Del Oeste - Alma Vieja Regis Gizavo - Distant Lover INST Bossa Nostra - Jackie Skinny Local X Cartel Madras - MMM CANCON Marmoucha Orchestra - Milata LaTorre - Amor y Miel Tikiyaki Orchestra - Espionage-A-Trios INST