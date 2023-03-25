The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Tinariwen's 9th studio album was recorded in Nashville at Jack White's studio. In turn, they fold in banjo, pedal steel, fiddles and the roots of rural Americana into the sub-Sahara blues. Produced by Daniel Lanois, it's a killer way to launch this episode of World Beat Canada Radio. Join us!
Calcopyrite Communications
Tinariwen - Tenere Den
Yalla Miku - Tapis Volant
Sonia Aimy - TRACE CANCON
Moonshine Collective - Afrotopia
Bonobo - Ontario
Jahrukus - Ashes To Ashes
Los Tangueros Del Oeste - Alma Vieja
Regis Gizavo - Distant Lover INST
Bossa Nostra - Jackie
Skinny Local X Cartel Madras - MMM CANCON
Marmoucha Orchestra - Milata
LaTorre - Amor y Miel
Tikiyaki Orchestra - Espionage-A-Trios INST

59:26

World Beat Canada Radio March 25 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:59:26 1 March 21, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:26  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 