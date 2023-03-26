A tribute to Simon Emmerson, founding member of the Afro Celt Sound System. We also remember the great Martyn Bennett. Plus, new music from Logical Fleadh, Flogging Molly, Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy.
Calcopyrite Communications
Logical Fleadh - Over The Moor To Maggie INST Flogging Molly - A Song Of Liberty Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy - Galicia (ft.Josemi Carmona)CANCON Grinning Barretts - Black Velvet Band CANCON Salsa Celtica - He Mandhu (Aurel) Afro Celt Sound System - Persistence Of Memory Martyn Bennett - Ale House Hoven Droven - Brekken INST The Scratch - Session Song Selsolater - Whiskeywand The Mahones - Holloway Jack CANCON Spiro - Welcome Joy, Welcome Sorrow INST The Electrics - The Curious Dance Of Humphy Backit INST Trio Svin - Ride A Piggy Train Boot - Wild Honey INST