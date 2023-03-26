The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
A tribute to Simon Emmerson, founding member of the Afro Celt Sound System. We also remember the great Martyn Bennett. Plus, new music from Logical Fleadh, Flogging Molly, Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy.
Calcopyrite Communications
Logical Fleadh - Over The Moor To Maggie INST
Flogging Molly - A Song Of Liberty
Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy - Galicia (ft.Josemi Carmona)CANCON
Grinning Barretts - Black Velvet Band CANCON
Salsa Celtica - He Mandhu (Aurel)
Afro Celt Sound System - Persistence Of Memory
Martyn Bennett - Ale House
Hoven Droven - Brekken INST
The Scratch - Session Song
Selsolater - Whiskeywand
The Mahones - Holloway Jack CANCON
Spiro - Welcome Joy, Welcome Sorrow INST
The Electrics - The Curious Dance Of Humphy Backit INST
Trio Svin - Ride A Piggy Train
Boot - Wild Honey INST

59:38

Celt In A Twist March 26 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:59:38 1 March 21, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
 00:59:38  128Kbps mp3
