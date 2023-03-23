Sonic Café with Radiohead from their controversial In Rainbows album. Controversial because it was self-released in 2007 as a pay-what-you-want download, which sent a shock through the music industry, which was largely praised by the media and other artists. So ahh yeah, welcome to the café, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 331. This time the Sonic Café pulls our mix from 37 years or so. Listen for Audioslave, Bill Conti, Adrian Belew, and a great Badfinger tune from 1970. Listen for No Matter What You Are, near the bottom of the hour. Then we play two tunes at once in the first in our mash-ups series. We’ll spin a Jack White and Eurythimics mash-up of Seven Nation Army and Sweet Dreams. Oh and, Sebastian Maniscalco drops by to tell us how the move into his new house is going, in something we’re calling the glass is half empty. And finally a big shout out to Gregory Sword who enjoys the Sonic Café’s every Saturday on WSLR 96.5 FM in Sarasota, Florida. So thanks Greg, and thanks to the nice folks at WSLR. Hey, let us know where you’re listening by emailing me at Sonic Café Radio at gmail.com. So ahh let’s dive in. From 1979 this is Joy Division with Transmission, and as always, we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Jigsaw Falling Into Place Artist: Radiohead LP: In Rainbows Yr: 2007 Song 2: Transmission Artist: Joy Division LP: Unknown Pleasures Yr: 1979 Song 3: Gasoline Artist: Audioslave LP: Audioslave Yr: 2002 Song 4: Red Label Artist: Bill Conti LP: Mademoiselle De Sade Yr. 2012 Song 5: Sweet Dreams are Made of Seven Nation Army Artist: Jack White and Eurythmics LP: Yr: Song 6: Matchless Man Artist: Adrian Belew LP: Side One Yr: 2005 Song 7: No Matter What You Are Artist: Badfinger LP: No Dice Year: 1970 Song 8: Customer Service (Aren't You Embarrassed?) Artist: Sebastian Maniscalco LP: Yr: 2021 Song 9: Running Away (12-Inch Long Version) Artist: Roy Ayers LP: Lifeline Yr: 1977 Song 10: Spirits In The Material World Artist: The Police LP: Ghost In The Machine Yr: 1981 Song 11: Ebb & Flow Artist: Baby Mammoth LP: Motion Without Pain Yr: 2000 Song 12: Life Thru The Same Lens Artist: A Girl Called Eddy LP: A Girl Called Eddy Yr: 2004 Song 13: Rock'N'Roll Lifestyle Artist: Cake LP: Motorcade of Generosity Yr: 1994 Song 14: Blarney's Stoned Artist: Alan Hawkshaw LP: Good Juice Yr: 1995 Song 15: The Lost Kitten Artist: Uncle Lar' & Li'l Tommy LP: Animal Stories Volume 3 Yr: 1983
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
