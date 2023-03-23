Notes: This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, France 24, and Radio Havana Cuba.

From JAPAN-- Chinese President Xi met with Putin in Moscow, saying that their relations are at their highest level in history. Xi had a peace plan for Ukraine which Putin agreed with, but said that Ukraine shows little desire to end the war. There was no mention of China supplying Russia with weapons. The CEO of TikTok says they do not share data with any government, nor is the company controlled by the government. The UN released the last part of the IPCC report on climate change, saying the point of no return is on our doorstep.



From FRANCE- More analysis on the meeting between Chinese President Xi and Putin, in light of the ICC arrest warrant posted last week for Putin. It appears that Russia is the junior partner in the relationship, needing computer chips and a market for oil and gas. China has not condemned the invasion of Ukraine, seeing NATO expansion as the root cause. A UK lecturer says that the bonding between Russia and China has been developing for 20 years, and the messages to the Global South are important.



From RADIO HAVANA CUBA- All international broadcasters had extensive special programming on the 20th anniversary of the US invasion of Iraq. Anti-war protests occurred in many countries on the same day. There were large protests in Portugal over the country's cost of living crisis, demanding higher wages and pensions. Widespread protests continue in Israel against the far-right reforms being instituted by Netanyahu. Then a Viewpoint on Joe Biden green lighting the Willow oil project on the North Slope in Alaska.



