Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Episode 385
Weekly Program
Michael Welch, Scott Ritter, Denis Halliday, Marjorie Cohn, Joshua Key, Mike Prysner
 The Pauly Show  Contact Contributor
This episode of the Global Research News Hour marks the 20th anniversary of the Assault which marked a turning point for many Americans living the shame of the crusade supposedly for Weapons of Mass Destruction. Over the next hour, we will hear the voices of several individuals reflecting on the crimes of the past two decades toward the Iraqi people, and even to the people carrying out these acts of barbarism. And we will hear about the levels of skullduggery considered to keep the citizenry focused on the task of getting the premise for the war secured. We will evaluate the United Nations and the mainstream corporate media as not only compliant but as an accomplice in the enterprise. And we shall take a look at the legacy the orchestrators set for the US and it’s NATO Partners in the lead-up to the War on Ukraine, which at a time of escalation, China is now trying to negotiate a ceasefire and peace treaty.
Interviews by Michael Welch
Audio clips by C-SPAN and Empire Files
music: Shifting Sands by Purple Planet Music (purple-planet.com)

00:59:00 1 March 24, 2023
