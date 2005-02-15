Summary: Posted on February 15th, 2005 in Politics,World Culture by LeGov

This Was Not Our War: Bosnian Women Reclaiming the Peace



Women Waging Peace is a global policy-oriented initiative working to integrate women into the peace process. Swanee Hunt, a former United States Ambassador to the Austria, founded it. Swanee Hunt is also the author of “This Was Not Our War; Bosnian Women Reclaiming the Peace.” She interviewed twenty-six Bosnian women who are reconstructing their society in the years following the devastating war in their country. These women describe what it was like living in a vibrant multicultural community that suddenly imploded in an onslaught of violence. They relate the chaos; the atrocities, the rapes of neighbors and friends, their efforts to care for children and elderly parents and to find food and clean drinking water. This interview with Ambassador Swanee Hunt was recorded from her home near Boston, Massachusetts in February 2005.



Swanee Hunt recommends “The Courage To Be,” by Paul Tillich.



Originally Broadcast: February 15, 2005



