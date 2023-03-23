If the Offer Stands, I’m Going to Claim Your Forgiveness

Subtitle: SOB 03.23.23

Program Type: 13

Featured Speakers/Commentators: rev. dr. atavist

Contributor: dr. atavist Contact Contributor

Summary: abel // radio // sunriseoceanbender.com // Sunrise Ocean Bender sets sail the 2nd and 4th Thursdays, 9-11 PM EST, on all volunteer/community radio WRIR 97.3 (wrir.org) to find something for your ears, and something for your head … psych rock and pop, prog, kosmische, space rock … detours … There might be a map, but the destination is up for grabs.

Credits:

Notes: Indoorpark / Da Dead / The Neutral Mile / 2008 / Deep Water Acres

Corredor / Cheyenne Canyon / Songs from the forthcoming album / 2019 / Corredor

Lifted River / Nad/i/a / Nad/i/a / 2020 / Lifted River

Dead Sea Apes / Lunar Mansions / Pantheon of Fuckery III / 2023 / Cardinal Fuzz, Feeding Tube

Ashtray Navigations / Irons Three/The Apotheosis of VaVaVoom / The Apotheosis of VaVaVoom / 2022 / VHF

Turner Williams Jr. / Briars / Briars On a Dewdrop / 2022 / Drowned Lands, Feeding Tube

Drew Gardner / Flowers in Space / Flowers in Space / 2023 / Feeding Tube

Rhyton / Skygazing / Krater’s Call / 2023 / Cardinal Fuzz, Centripetal Force

Slow Clarity / The Man Who Owned the Sky / Holding Pattern / 2023 / Echodelick Records, Ramble Records

The World is Haunted / Fly Now / Fly Now / 2022 / The World is Haunted

Schizo Fun Addict / Outrun / Love Your Enemies / 2023 / Fruits de Mer

Secret Flowers / Ghost Highway (Mazzy Star cover) / Ghost Highway / 2023 / Secret Flowers

Nick Nicely / Eels (abandoned project) / Afterworld / 2023 / Fruits de Mer





