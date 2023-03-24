The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Mix Sessions Hour 1
Underground Electronica, Trip Hop, Drum & Bass and Deep House.
Weekly Program
Sean Savage
 Amplified Radio Network  Contact Contributor
The Mix Sessions brings you the best in Electronica, Trip Hop, Drum & Bass and House Music weekly. Each 58 min show (part 1 & 2) is 50% CanCon and can be played individually or together in a 2 hr block with room for PSA's.IF YOU HAVE DOWNLOAD PROBLEMS ON THIS SITE THEN PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SHOW DIRECTLY FROM OUR SITE: http://amplifiedradio.ca/download CONTACT: sean@seansavage.ca
2023 Sean Savage
seansavage.ca
All Socials: @themixsessions

01. Bo & Wing - Maya Jane Coles
02. What You're Looking For - Raveen 03. Twirl - respectful child 04. Follow - Blue Hawaii 05. Chromakey Dreamcoat - Boards Of Canada 06. Architect of Heartbreak (Casey MQ Remix) - Witch Prophet
07. Untold Romance - Critical Event
08. Morning Story - USELESS D.I 09. Woman - Trashold 10. Rotunda ft. Craig Peyton - Pittsburgh Track Authority
11. Future Eyes - Theo Kottis 12. Virtual Life - Braunbeck

