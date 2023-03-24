The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Mix Sessions Underground
Cutting edge Deep House and Tech House grooves from dance floors around the globe.
Action/Event
Sean Savage
 Amplified Radio Network  Contact Contributor
The Mix Sessions Underground brings you hard to find cutting edge Deep House and Techno grooves from dance floors around the globe weekly. IF YOU HAVE DOWNLOAD PROBLEMS ON THIS SITE THEN PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SHOW DIRECTLY FROM OUR SITE: http://amplifiedradio.ca/download CONTACT: sean@seansavage.ca
The Mix Sessions Underground brings you hard to find cutting edge Deep House and Tech House grooves from dance floors around the globe.

01. Pianos of Gold (Ian Pooley Remix) - Jovonn
02. Can You Feel it (New York Dub) - Chez Damier
03. I Love You (Manoo and Francois Remix) - Unity
04. What They Say - Maya Jane Coles
05. Rainbow ft. Xoli M (DJ Spen Remix) - Black Motion
06. Envision (Argy Vocal Mix) - Osunlade
07. Feels So Right - Solution
08. Want It Back (Saison Re-edit) - Lumoon
09. Sunshine Hearts (Nathan G Re-Feel) - LTS
10. Gimme Some More (Saison Remix) - Art Of Tones

24.3.23.TMS Underground Download Program Podcast
1 hour self contained show.
00:00:00 1 March 24, 2023
Toronto,Canada
