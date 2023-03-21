The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
How US control affected women's rights
Yanar Mohammed
Yanar Mohammed is co-founder and Chair of the Organization of Women's Freedom in Iraq. Founded in 2003, OWFI provides shelters, schools, jobs, a newspaper and radio programs to help and strengthen women in Iraq and advocate for their rights. Marge May of community radio WERU-FM interviewed Yanar in 2005. On returning to Iraq in 2003 after years in Canada, Yanar was shocked by the massive infrastructure destruction, impunity for murderers of women, and a US-imposed political system that gave power to male leaders of sects and factions and had no room for women's secular issues or representation. For more on OWFI today, visit owfiraq.org.
Interview by Marge May, a host of the program Women's Windows on community radio WERU-FM.
WERU-FM, Blue Hill, Maine
