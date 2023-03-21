Summary: Yanar Mohammed is co-founder and Chair of the Organization of Women's Freedom in Iraq. Founded in 2003, OWFI provides shelters, schools, jobs, a newspaper and radio programs to help and strengthen women in Iraq and advocate for their rights. Marge May of community radio WERU-FM interviewed Yanar in 2005. On returning to Iraq in 2003 after years in Canada, Yanar was shocked by the massive infrastructure destruction, impunity for murderers of women, and a US-imposed political system that gave power to male leaders of sects and factions and had no room for women's secular issues or representation. For more on OWFI today, visit owfiraq.org.

