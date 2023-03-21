Yanar Mohammed is co-founder and Chair of the Organization of Women's Freedom in Iraq. Founded in 2003, OWFI provides shelters, schools, jobs, a newspaper and radio programs to help and strengthen women in Iraq and advocate for their rights. Marge May of community radio WERU-FM interviewed Yanar in 2005. On returning to Iraq in 2003 after years in Canada, Yanar was shocked by the massive infrastructure destruction, impunity for murderers of women, and a US-imposed political system that gave power to male leaders of sects and factions and had no room for women's secular issues or representation. For more on OWFI today, visit owfiraq.org.
Interview by Marge May, a host of the program Women's Windows on community radio WERU-FM.
Update from WINGS #25-00
00:28:58
1
March 21, 2023
WERU-FM, Blue Hill, Maine; Austin, Texas; Denman Island BC Canada