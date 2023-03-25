The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Indigenous in Music with Larry K
2 hours of new and original music from our Indigenous, Native, Mexican, Aboriginal musicians of the western hemisphere.
Welcom to Indigenous in Music with Larry K. This week we welcome back from Clarkdale, Arizona, Mr. Shawn Michael Perry is in house. Musician, actor and entrepreneur. He has just released his new Rock and Roll Album entitled “Brave” out this week, find out all about his at www.shawnmichaelperry.com.

Enjoy music from Shawn Michael Perry, Johnny Ray Jones, Dan Linitie, Gator Beaulieu, Stevie Salas, Logan Staats, Graeme Jonez, Old Soul Rebel, Janel Munoa, MATCITIM, Nadjiwan, Midnight Sparrows, The City Lines, Blue Mountain Tribe, Janel Munoa, Blue Moon Marquee, John McLeod, Morgan Toney, Ailaika, Ana Carolina, Seu Jorge, Alexis Lynn, Hayley Wallis, Melody McArthur, Jahkota, Callie Bennett, Qacung, Airjazz, Crystal Shawanda and Midnight Shine and much much more.

Visit us on our home page at www.IndigenousinMusicandArts.org and find our all about us and our programs and visit our SAY Magazine Library with all our featured guests.
If you are playing our show, let us know. I will give you a shout out.!

