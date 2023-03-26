Summary: With Clips from The Karen Hunter Show and Jane Elliot;

Music: Miri Ben-Ari Featuring Scarface & Anthony Hamilton – Sunshine to the Rain

Notorious B.I.G Featuring Bob Marley – Hold Ya Head

Please Donate to keep CWB Alive!

Donate to: CashApp $CWBPodcast & Paypal @CWBPodcast

12 Month Goals: 300 at $5 100 at $10 100 at $20 25 at $21+

Great news, this is not a Dilbert Episode! He was just the entry point I used to speak about some topics that I’ve had jostling around in my brainpan. The topic I am most passionate about is this notion of “Cancel Culture” and what the African Diaspora in America would do if that culture actually existed. I then flash by an often forgotten about Christian concept that is still taught in many Evangelical circles; the idea that Christians must populate the Earth with their kind, a calling many colonizing Europeans took to heart, resulting in an overproduction of their seeds, propping up their minority numbers for about 150 years before their birthrates began to settle back down to where they had been at for decades prior to their impartial endeavors. The second topic I speak about that ignites my passions is, answering the question what is Racism or at least some aspects to it and how is reverse racism different than Racism? Be prepared listener, this episode is fiery and stuffed with information – sorry for the energy inside it, I was feeling the Ancestral flow deeply on this day.

Music Used in the opening, Curtis Mayfield’s Think, Brandy’s The Definition and Marvin Gaye’s Inner City Blues

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact me at vphiamer.adis.ogaarwa@outlook.com

Follow me on Facebook @ClassWarBattlefieldPodcast, on Twitter @VphiamerAdisOgaarwa

