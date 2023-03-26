Summary: With Clips from Saturday Night Live

Them Trumps is a forgotten SNL skit from the Trump years, I laughed heartily when I first watched them and then again everytime I watched them afterwards. How sad the state of comedy is that this brilliant sketch wasn’t utilized more. That said, it was the perfect set-up for a podcast episode asking and answering the question, “would if those who did (this thing) were black”. No description besides this point is required however I will add this episode does not dive deeply into these answers but skims over them to give the listener a basic overview of what most people instinctively know, if so-and-so were black the ends would be violent and bloody.

Music Used in the opening, Curtis Mayfield’s Think, Brandy’s The Definition and Marvin Gaye’s Inner City Blues

