Program Information
Class War Battlefield Podcast
Commentary
Vphiamer Adis Ogaarwa (Host), Saturday Night Live
 Mahoka Mwako Asili Temple  Contact Contributor
With Clips from Saturday Night Live
Them Trumps is a forgotten SNL skit from the Trump years, I laughed heartily when I first watched them and then again everytime I watched them afterwards. How sad the state of comedy is that this brilliant sketch wasn’t utilized more. That said, it was the perfect set-up for a podcast episode asking and answering the question, “would if those who did (this thing) were black”. No description besides this point is required however I will add this episode does not dive deeply into these answers but skims over them to give the listener a basic overview of what most people instinctively know, if so-and-so were black the ends would be violent and bloody.
Music Used in the opening, Curtis Mayfield’s Think, Brandy’s The Definition and Marvin Gaye’s Inner City Blues
If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact me at vphiamer.adis.ogaarwa@outlook.com
Follow me on Facebook @ClassWarBattlefieldPodcast, on Twitter @VphiamerAdisOgaarwa

00:44:15 1 March 26, 2023
