Lots of brother acts on Backbeat this week - sometimes that just how these piles of old records shake out. We've got the Delmore Bros., the Van Bros., and The Manhattan Brothers who aren't brothers or from Manhattan, plus there's Kay Starr with Tennessee Ernie (who aren't related) and a great guitar record credited to a sax player.
Artist - Title Year Big Joe Turner - Rock A While 1956 Annisteen Allen - Down By The River 1953 The Delmore Brothers - Hillbilly Boogie 1946 The Famous Boyer Brothers - Going Back To God 1954 The Manhattan Brothers - Ulova 1958 Humbard Family - What a Wonderful Feeling 1940 Professor Longhair - Rockin' with Fess 1952 Jeanie Pierson - Run Em Off 1953 Louis Jordan - Why D'You Do It Baby Eddie Chamblee - Six String Boogie 1952 Champion Jack Dupree - Junker Blues 1941 The Van Brothers - Servant Of Love 1960 Blue Moon Marquee (feat. Duke Robillard) - Old Alberta 2022 Joe Venuti - The Hot Canary 1949 The Blue Chips - Crying Holy Unto the Lord 1936 Kay Starr and Tennessee Ernie - Ocean Of Tears 1951 Junior Parker - Peaches 1957 Tony Douglas - Baby When the Sun Goes Down 1958 Varetta Dillard - Easy, Easy, Baby 1952 Chris Powell & The Five Blue Flames - Rock the Joint 1949 Earl Bostic - Linger Awhile 1952