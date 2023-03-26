Notes: Artist - Title Year

Big Joe Turner - Rock A While 1956

Annisteen Allen - Down By The River 1953

The Delmore Brothers - Hillbilly Boogie 1946

The Famous Boyer Brothers - Going Back To God 1954

The Manhattan Brothers - Ulova 1958

Humbard Family - What a Wonderful Feeling 1940

Professor Longhair - Rockin' with Fess 1952

Jeanie Pierson - Run Em Off 1953

Louis Jordan - Why D'You Do It Baby

Eddie Chamblee - Six String Boogie 1952

Champion Jack Dupree - Junker Blues 1941

The Van Brothers - Servant Of Love 1960

Blue Moon Marquee (feat. Duke Robillard) - Old Alberta 2022

Joe Venuti - The Hot Canary 1949

The Blue Chips - Crying Holy Unto the Lord 1936

Kay Starr and Tennessee Ernie - Ocean Of Tears 1951

Junior Parker - Peaches 1957

Tony Douglas - Baby When the Sun Goes Down 1958

Varetta Dillard - Easy, Easy, Baby 1952

Chris Powell & The Five Blue Flames - Rock the Joint 1949

Earl Bostic - Linger Awhile 1952