The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
Lots of brother acts on Backbeat this week - sometimes that just how these piles of old records shake out. We've got the Delmore Bros., the Van Bros., and The Manhattan Brothers who aren't brothers or from Manhattan, plus there's Kay Starr with Tennessee Ernie (who aren't related) and a great guitar record credited to a sax player.
Artist - Title Year
Big Joe Turner - Rock A While 1956
Annisteen Allen - Down By The River 1953
The Delmore Brothers - Hillbilly Boogie 1946
The Famous Boyer Brothers - Going Back To God 1954
The Manhattan Brothers - Ulova 1958
Humbard Family - What a Wonderful Feeling 1940
Professor Longhair - Rockin' with Fess 1952
Jeanie Pierson - Run Em Off 1953
Louis Jordan - Why D'You Do It Baby
Eddie Chamblee - Six String Boogie 1952
Champion Jack Dupree - Junker Blues 1941
The Van Brothers - Servant Of Love 1960
Blue Moon Marquee (feat. Duke Robillard) - Old Alberta 2022
Joe Venuti - The Hot Canary 1949
The Blue Chips - Crying Holy Unto the Lord 1936
Kay Starr and Tennessee Ernie - Ocean Of Tears 1951
Junior Parker - Peaches 1957
Tony Douglas - Baby When the Sun Goes Down 1958
Varetta Dillard - Easy, Easy, Baby 1952
Chris Powell & The Five Blue Flames - Rock the Joint 1949
Earl Bostic - Linger Awhile 1952

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 March 26, 2023
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 