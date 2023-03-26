The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Southern Branch Bluegrass and Gospel Music Radio
Michael Cleveland - Lovin' Of The Game
Music
Danny Hensley
 Danny Hensley
Distinguished bluegrass artist and instrumentalist Michael Cleveland is unequivocally nothing short of extraordinary. LOVIN’ OF THE GAME, is the upcoming release from the 12-time IBMA Fiddle Player of the Year and GRAMMY Award-winner, and is built upon a rock-solid foundation of bluegrass prowess. Produced by Jeff White, Cleveland and Sean Sullivan, LOVIN’ OF THE GAME showcases the power of fusion, bringing truth to the phrase “greater than the sum of its parts.” Marking Cleveland’s sixth studio album, LOVIN’ OF THE GAME positively hums with energy across the 12 tracks finding appearances from the likes of Béla Fleck, Billy Strings, Charlie Starr, Jeff White, The Travelin’ McCourys and Vince Gill, among other notable talents.
Compass Records Group

Full Project
00:54:56 1 March 26, 2023
SBB & GMR Radio - Holding Cell Studios
