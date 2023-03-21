The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Walkuman Style
Weekly Program
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
(1.) Scrooge Frank - Roughneck Jihad
(2.) New Faith - Radamiz
(3.) Lisa Lipps - Cru
(4.) F.L.O.S.S. - John Robinson & Figub Brazlevic
(5.) Messed Up - The Gemini Twins (Prop Dylan & Mr. Noun)
(6.) The Show Must Go On (remix) - Kil Ripkin & Jah Freedom ft. Dynas
(7.) Op Enn Missie - Engel ft. Masta Ace
(8.) The Path - Brian Bars Burns
(9.) Do It Today - K. Sparks
(10.) 24/7 - Wildelux (kuts by DJ Rak MK)
(11.) 1580 - Substantial ft. DJ RBI and T.Lucas
(12.) Lyrical Exercise - DJ Dacel & JSwiss
(13.) Stocks Up - Alcynoos, Parenta & Loop.Holes ft. Illa J and Frank Nitt
(14.) Cane Sword - Nejma Nefertiti & Zenati ft. Zach Lost
(15.) It’s Only Right - Efeks (kuts by Downstroke)
(16.) No Car - Skipp Whitman & Spittzwell ft. Francois The Great
(17.) Scarce Too - Joey Aich
(18.) Golden - Cutta Chase & Bay 29 ft. Linguistics
(19.) Sequence - Brainorchestra
(20.) Understand My Story - Free Mind
(21.) Glass Top Roof (instrumental) - Shabazz Palaces
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Tuesday 4PM ET - WMNB-LP 101.7 FM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 FM (CIOI) , Hamilton, Ontario

Saturday night/Sunday 12AM ET - The Scope At Ryerson (CJRU) AM 1280, Toronto, Ontario

Sunday 11PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

March 21, 2023
Gammatorium
  View Script
    
 00:56:32
(77.6MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 