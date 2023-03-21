(1.) Scrooge Frank - Roughneck Jihad (2.) New Faith - Radamiz (3.) Lisa Lipps - Cru (4.) F.L.O.S.S. - John Robinson & Figub Brazlevic (5.) Messed Up - The Gemini Twins (Prop Dylan & Mr. Noun) (6.) The Show Must Go On (remix) - Kil Ripkin & Jah Freedom ft. Dynas (7.) Op Enn Missie - Engel ft. Masta Ace (8.) The Path - Brian Bars Burns (9.) Do It Today - K. Sparks (10.) 24/7 - Wildelux (kuts by DJ Rak MK) (11.) 1580 - Substantial ft. DJ RBI and T.Lucas (12.) Lyrical Exercise - DJ Dacel & JSwiss (13.) Stocks Up - Alcynoos, Parenta & Loop.Holes ft. Illa J and Frank Nitt (14.) Cane Sword - Nejma Nefertiti & Zenati ft. Zach Lost (15.) It’s Only Right - Efeks (kuts by Downstroke) (16.) No Car - Skipp Whitman & Spittzwell ft. Francois The Great (17.) Scarce Too - Joey Aich (18.) Golden - Cutta Chase & Bay 29 ft. Linguistics (19.) Sequence - Brainorchestra (20.) Understand My Story - Free Mind (21.) Glass Top Roof (instrumental) - Shabazz Palaces
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Tuesday 4PM ET - WMNB-LP 101.7 FM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 FM (CIOI) , Hamilton, Ontario
Saturday night/Sunday 12AM ET - The Scope At Ryerson (CJRU) AM 1280, Toronto, Ontario
Sunday 11PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
