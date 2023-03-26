Can crisis tip us into an ecologically sane civilization? UK Thinktank report author Laurie Laybourn on a future where disasters ripple across the world. Then lets get away - to Antarctica. Why did sea ice crash around that frozen continent? And increasing El Nino events may drive global sea levels higher? Australian scientist Adriaan Purich shares big changes at the South Pole.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
In the Affiliates version, there is a break and re-intro at 29:53 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements