Summary: I'm headed to Knoxville this week for the Big Ears Festival, the biggest left-of-center music festival in the USA, and this week I'll play 10 of the artists I'm looking forward to catching there; also this week a tribute to to Simon Emmerson, the British musician, producer and pioneer of world music, who passed away on March 13 at age 67

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Marc Ribot Y Los Cubanos Postizos | USA | Aquí Como Allá | Marc Ribot Y Los Cubanos Postizos | Atlantic | 1998

Justin Adams & Mauro Durante | England UK-Italy | Still Moving | Still Moving | Ponderosa Music & Art | 2021

Etran De L’Aïr | Niger | Imouwizla | Agadez | Sahel Sounds | 2022



Baaba Maal | Senegal | Daande Lenol | Lam Toro | Mango | 1992

Sona Jobarteh | England UK-The Gambia | Gambia | Badinyaa Kumoo | African Guild | 2022

Bassekou Kouyaté & Ngoni Ba | Mali | Jamana Be Diya | I Speak Fula | Sub Pop / Next Ambiance | 2009



Solomane Doumbia | Mali | Lamini | Ségou to Lagos | Mieruba | 2023

Sona Jobarteh | England UK-The Gambia | Fondinkeeya | Badinyaa Kumoo | African Guild | 2022

Baaba Maal | Senegal | Sidiki | Firin' In Fouta | Mango | 1994



Bonny Light Horseman | USA | The Roving | Bonny Light Horseman | 37d03d | 2020

The Imagined Village | England UK | Cold Haily Rainy Night | The Imagined Village | Real World | 2007

Afro Celt Sound System | England UK-Ireland | Whirl-Y-Reel 2 | Volume 1: Sound Magic | Real World | 1996



Larry & Joe | Venezuela-USA | Caballo Viejo | Nuevo South Train, Vol. 1 | Side Hustle | 2023

Los Lobos | USA | La Pistola Y El Corazón | La Pistola Y El Corazón | Slash | 1988

Diana Burco | Colombia | Mal Amores | Mal Amores - Single | Codiscos | 2023

Calexico | USA-México | Cumbia Peninsula | El Mirador | Anti- | 2022

Mariachi El Bronx | USA | 48 Roses | II | ATO | 2011



Meridian Brothers | Colombia | La Mujer Sin Corazón | Meridian Brothers & El Grupo Renacimiento | Ansonia | 2022

Meridian Brothers | Colombia | Poema Del Salsero Resentido | Meridian Brothers & El Grupo Renacimiento | Ansonia | 2022

Fruko Y Sus Tesos | Colombia | Perlas Negras | Fruko Power, Vol. 1: Rarities & Deep Album Cuts 1970-1974 | Vampisoul | 2023-197x



