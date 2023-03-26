I'm headed to Knoxville this week for the Big Ears Festival, the biggest left-of-center music festival in the USA, and this week I'll play 10 of the artists I'm looking forward to catching there; also this week a tribute to to Simon Emmerson, the British musician, producer and pioneer of world music, who passed away on March 13 at age 67
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
Marc Ribot Y Los Cubanos Postizos | USA | Aquí Como Allá | Marc Ribot Y Los Cubanos Postizos | Atlantic | 1998 Justin Adams & Mauro Durante | England UK-Italy | Still Moving | Still Moving | Ponderosa Music & Art | 2021 Etran De L’Aïr | Niger | Imouwizla | Agadez | Sahel Sounds | 2022
Baaba Maal | Senegal | Daande Lenol | Lam Toro | Mango | 1992 Sona Jobarteh | England UK-The Gambia | Gambia | Badinyaa Kumoo | African Guild | 2022 Bassekou Kouyaté & Ngoni Ba | Mali | Jamana Be Diya | I Speak Fula | Sub Pop / Next Ambiance | 2009
Solomane Doumbia | Mali | Lamini | Ségou to Lagos | Mieruba | 2023 Sona Jobarteh | England UK-The Gambia | Fondinkeeya | Badinyaa Kumoo | African Guild | 2022 Baaba Maal | Senegal | Sidiki | Firin' In Fouta | Mango | 1994
Bonny Light Horseman | USA | The Roving | Bonny Light Horseman | 37d03d | 2020 The Imagined Village | England UK | Cold Haily Rainy Night | The Imagined Village | Real World | 2007 Afro Celt Sound System | England UK-Ireland | Whirl-Y-Reel 2 | Volume 1: Sound Magic | Real World | 1996
Larry & Joe | Venezuela-USA | Caballo Viejo | Nuevo South Train, Vol. 1 | Side Hustle | 2023 Los Lobos | USA | La Pistola Y El Corazón | La Pistola Y El Corazón | Slash | 1988 Diana Burco | Colombia | Mal Amores | Mal Amores - Single | Codiscos | 2023 Calexico | USA-México | Cumbia Peninsula | El Mirador | Anti- | 2022 Mariachi El Bronx | USA | 48 Roses | II | ATO | 2011
Meridian Brothers | Colombia | La Mujer Sin Corazón | Meridian Brothers & El Grupo Renacimiento | Ansonia | 2022 Meridian Brothers | Colombia | Poema Del Salsero Resentido | Meridian Brothers & El Grupo Renacimiento | Ansonia | 2022 Fruko Y Sus Tesos | Colombia | Perlas Negras | Fruko Power, Vol. 1: Rarities & Deep Album Cuts 1970-1974 | Vampisoul | 2023-197x