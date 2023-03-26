The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
I'm headed to Knoxville this week for the Big Ears Festival, the biggest left-of-center music festival in the USA, and this week I'll play 10 of the artists I'm looking forward to catching there; also this week a tribute to to Simon Emmerson, the British musician, producer and pioneer of world music, who passed away on March 13 at age 67
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Marc Ribot Y Los Cubanos Postizos | USA | Aquí Como Allá | Marc Ribot Y Los Cubanos Postizos | Atlantic | 1998
Justin Adams & Mauro Durante | England UK-Italy | Still Moving | Still Moving | Ponderosa Music & Art | 2021
Etran De L’Aïr | Niger | Imouwizla | Agadez | Sahel Sounds | 2022

Baaba Maal | Senegal | Daande Lenol | Lam Toro | Mango | 1992
Sona Jobarteh | England UK-The Gambia | Gambia | Badinyaa Kumoo | African Guild | 2022
Bassekou Kouyaté & Ngoni Ba | Mali | Jamana Be Diya | I Speak Fula | Sub Pop / Next Ambiance | 2009

Solomane Doumbia | Mali | Lamini | Ségou to Lagos | Mieruba | 2023
Sona Jobarteh | England UK-The Gambia | Fondinkeeya | Badinyaa Kumoo | African Guild | 2022
Baaba Maal | Senegal | Sidiki | Firin' In Fouta | Mango | 1994

Bonny Light Horseman | USA | The Roving | Bonny Light Horseman | 37d03d | 2020
The Imagined Village | England UK | Cold Haily Rainy Night | The Imagined Village | Real World | 2007
Afro Celt Sound System | England UK-Ireland | Whirl-Y-Reel 2 | Volume 1: Sound Magic | Real World | 1996

Larry & Joe | Venezuela-USA | Caballo Viejo | Nuevo South Train, Vol. 1 | Side Hustle | 2023
Los Lobos | USA | La Pistola Y El Corazón | La Pistola Y El Corazón | Slash | 1988
Diana Burco | Colombia | Mal Amores | Mal Amores - Single | Codiscos | 2023
Calexico | USA-México | Cumbia Peninsula | El Mirador | Anti- | 2022
Mariachi El Bronx | USA | 48 Roses | II | ATO | 2011

Meridian Brothers | Colombia | La Mujer Sin Corazón | Meridian Brothers & El Grupo Renacimiento | Ansonia | 2022
Meridian Brothers | Colombia | Poema Del Salsero Resentido | Meridian Brothers & El Grupo Renacimiento | Ansonia | 2022
Fruko Y Sus Tesos | Colombia | Perlas Negras | Fruko Power, Vol. 1: Rarities & Deep Album Cuts 1970-1974 | Vampisoul | 2023-197x

01:59:56 1 March 26, 2023
Richmond VA USA
  View Script
    
 01:59:56  128Kbps mp3
Stereo
 