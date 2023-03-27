Summary: This time on The Children's Hour, we learn about squid with Skype A Scientist, Dr. Sarah McAnulty. These ubiquitous creatures are the psychedelic acrobats of the ocean.



This episode comes with a free Learn-Along guide which meets and cites US National education standards. Our Learn-Along guides further explore our show themes and provide context and visuals. Plus theyre fun!



Squid are in the cephalopod family with octopus, cuttlefish, and nautilus. This ancient family of marine invertebrates pre-date trees on Earth, and can be found in all oceans, at all depths.



Squid can be bioluminescent, like fireflies and some cave creatures we have learned about on The Children's Hour. The Colossal Squid is the largest of all squid and can eat a whale! They also have bioluminescent eyes that are the size of footballs.



We also learn about Skype A Scientist, the organization that provides free scientific experts to any group on any topic. A science communicator, Dr. McAnulty founded Skype A Scientist to increase direct conversations between the scientific community and the public.



This episode is mixed with excellent music to further educate about squid!

