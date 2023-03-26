The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
Music
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor


John Coltrane, “Equinox”
from Coltrane's Sound
Rhino Atlantic - 1964

Selda Bağcan, “Kerbela Ağıdı”
from Halkım
Majör Müzik - 2011

Shigeru Umebayashi, “Yumeji's Theme (Theme from "In the Mood for Love")”
from Yumeji's Theme (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Single
First Name Soundtracks - 2013

Shana Cleveland, “In Another Realm”
from Night of the Worm Moon
Hardly Art - 2019

Patti Smith Group, “Ask the Angels”
from Radio Ethiopia (Remastered)
Arista - 1996

Siouxsie & The Banshees, “Kiss Them for Me”
from The Best Of...
UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) - 2002

Lata Mangeshgar, “Man Mohana Bade Jhoothe”
from Seema
HMV

Fleetwood Mac, “Rhiannon”
from Fleetwood Mac
Rhino/Warner Records - 1975

X, “Los Angeles”
from Los Angeles
Fat Possum - 2018

Heaven's Gate, “Always”
from Transmuting
Inflated Records - 2013

Blonde Redhead, “Pink Love”
from Misery Is a Butterfly
4AD - 2004

Björk, “Play Dead”
from Björk's Greatest Hits
Atlantic Records/ATG - 2002

4hero, “Loveless (feat. Ursula Rucker)”
from Two Pages
Talkin' Loud - 1998

Lianne La Havas, “Forget”
from Is Your Love Big Enough?
WM UK - 2012

Nina Simone, “Ain't Got No / I Got Life (Live)”
from Black Gold (Live) [Remastered]
RCA/Legacy - 2011

Tina Turner, “We Don't Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)”
from Simply the Best
Parlophone UK - 1991

Aretha Franklin, “Sweet Bitter Love”
from Soul Sister
Legacy Recordings - 1966

Sister Rosetta Tharpe, “Up Above My Head”
from Spirituals
Bringins Music - 2013

Ella Fitzgerald, “How High the Moon”
from Lullabies of Birdland
Verve Reissues - 1954

Etta James, “Something's Got a Hold On Me”
from Etta James: My Greatest Songs
Geffen* - 1992

Digable Planets, “For Corners”
from Blowout Comb
Pendulum Records - 1994

Eurythmics, “Here Comes the Rain Again”
from Touch (Bonus Tracks) [2005 Remaster]
RCA Records Label - 2005

Rufus, “Sweet Thing (feat. Chaka Khan)”
from Rufus featuring Chaka Khan
Geffen* - 1975

Grace Jones, “The Apple Stretching”
from Living My Life
Island Records - 1982

Anita Baker, “Watch Your Step”
from Rapture
Rhino Atlantic - 1986

Sade, “War of the Hearts”
from Promise
Epic - 1985

Download Program Podcast
02:03:39 1 March 26, 2023
wrir studios
  View Script
    
 02:03:39  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 