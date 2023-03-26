|
John Coltrane, “Equinox”
from Coltrane's Sound
Rhino Atlantic - 1964
Selda Bağcan, “Kerbela Ağıdı”
from Halkım
Majör Müzik - 2011
Shigeru Umebayashi, “Yumeji's Theme (Theme from "In the Mood for Love")”
from Yumeji's Theme (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Single
First Name Soundtracks - 2013
Shana Cleveland, “In Another Realm”
from Night of the Worm Moon
Hardly Art - 2019
Patti Smith Group, “Ask the Angels”
from Radio Ethiopia (Remastered)
Arista - 1996
Siouxsie & The Banshees, “Kiss Them for Me”
from The Best Of...
UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) - 2002
Lata Mangeshgar, “Man Mohana Bade Jhoothe”
from Seema
HMV
Fleetwood Mac, “Rhiannon”
from Fleetwood Mac
Rhino/Warner Records - 1975
X, “Los Angeles”
from Los Angeles
Fat Possum - 2018
Heaven's Gate, “Always”
from Transmuting
Inflated Records - 2013
Blonde Redhead, “Pink Love”
from Misery Is a Butterfly
4AD - 2004
Björk, “Play Dead”
from Björk's Greatest Hits
Atlantic Records/ATG - 2002
4hero, “Loveless (feat. Ursula Rucker)”
from Two Pages
Talkin' Loud - 1998
Lianne La Havas, “Forget”
from Is Your Love Big Enough?
WM UK - 2012
Nina Simone, “Ain't Got No / I Got Life (Live)”
from Black Gold (Live) [Remastered]
RCA/Legacy - 2011
Tina Turner, “We Don't Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)”
from Simply the Best
Parlophone UK - 1991
Aretha Franklin, “Sweet Bitter Love”
from Soul Sister
Legacy Recordings - 1966
Sister Rosetta Tharpe, “Up Above My Head”
from Spirituals
Bringins Music - 2013
Ella Fitzgerald, “How High the Moon”
from Lullabies of Birdland
Verve Reissues - 1954
Etta James, “Something's Got a Hold On Me”
from Etta James: My Greatest Songs
Geffen* - 1992
Digable Planets, “For Corners”
from Blowout Comb
Pendulum Records - 1994
Eurythmics, “Here Comes the Rain Again”
from Touch (Bonus Tracks) [2005 Remaster]
RCA Records Label - 2005
Rufus, “Sweet Thing (feat. Chaka Khan)”
from Rufus featuring Chaka Khan
Geffen* - 1975
Grace Jones, “The Apple Stretching”
from Living My Life
Island Records - 1982
Anita Baker, “Watch Your Step”
from Rapture
Rhino Atlantic - 1986
Sade, “War of the Hearts”
from Promise
Epic - 1985