20.3.23. The Canadian Electronic Top 10

Subtitle: Counts down the latest and best Canadian Electronic Music from coast to coast to coast

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Sean Savage

Summary: Released on Mondays and playable for the whole week, this 100% CANCON 58min show counts down the latest and best Canadian Electronic Music from coast to coast to coast along with some of your favorites from the past and new songs you should pay attention to. IF YOU HAVE DOWNLOAD PROBLEMS ON THIS SITE THEN PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SHOW DIRECTLY FROM OUR SITE: http://amplifiedradio.ca/download CONTACT: sean@seansavage.ca

Credits: 2023 Sean Savage

seansavage.ca

All Socials: @themixsessions



01. Nathan Barato - Medium Return (Extended Mix)

02. Sydney Blu - Ascend

03. Felix Cartal, Daya - Love You More

04. Daniel Dubb, Kyle Millette - On My Mind

05. Bob Moses, CRi - Hanging On (CRi Remix)



CLASSIC CUT

06. Fred Everything, Wayne Tennant - Mercyless



07. Aysanabee, DJ Snub, Dan General - We Were Here (DJ Snub Remix)

08. DVBBS - After Hours



FRESHLY PRESSED

09. D-Unity,Juli Aristy,Atroxx - Voices In My Head



10. Somna, Sarah de Warren - Satellites

11. Kx5, Elderbrook - When I Talk



ONE TO WATCH

12. AVIRA, Richard Waters - Wake Me Up (Extended Mix)



13. HNTR - Oh Please





