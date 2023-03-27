Released on Mondays and playable for the whole week, this 100% CANCON 58min show counts down the latest and best Canadian Electronic Music from coast to coast to coast along with some of your favorites from the past and new songs you should pay attention to. IF YOU HAVE DOWNLOAD PROBLEMS ON THIS SITE THEN PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SHOW DIRECTLY FROM OUR SITE: http://amplifiedradio.ca/download CONTACT: sean@seansavage.ca
The Canadian Electronic Top 10 counts down the latest and best Canadian Electronic Music from coast to coast to coast along with some of your favourites from the past and new songs you should pay attention to.
01. Nathan Barato - Medium Return (Extended Mix) 02. Sydney Blu - Ascend 03. Felix Cartal, Daya - Love You More 04. Daniel Dubb, Kyle Millette - On My Mind 05. Bob Moses, CRi - Hanging On (CRi Remix)
CLASSIC CUT 06. Fred Everything, Wayne Tennant - Mercyless
07. Aysanabee, DJ Snub, Dan General - We Were Here (DJ Snub Remix) 08. DVBBS - After Hours
FRESHLY PRESSED 09. D-Unity,Juli Aristy,Atroxx - Voices In My Head
10. Somna, Sarah de Warren - Satellites 11. Kx5, Elderbrook - When I Talk
ONE TO WATCH 12. AVIRA, Richard Waters - Wake Me Up (Extended Mix)