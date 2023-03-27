The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Canadian Electronic Top 10
Counts down the latest and best Canadian Electronic Music from coast to coast to coast
Weekly Program
Sean Savage
 Amplified Radio Network  Contact Contributor
Released on Mondays and playable for the whole week, this 100% CANCON 58min show counts down the latest and best Canadian Electronic Music from coast to coast to coast along with some of your favorites from the past and new songs you should pay attention to. IF YOU HAVE DOWNLOAD PROBLEMS ON THIS SITE THEN PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SHOW DIRECTLY FROM OUR SITE: http://amplifiedradio.ca/download CONTACT: sean@seansavage.ca
The Canadian Electronic Top 10 counts down the latest and best Canadian Electronic Music from coast to coast to coast along with some of your favourites from the past and new songs you should pay attention to.

seansavage.ca
All Socials: @themixsessions

01. Nathan Barato - Medium Return (Extended Mix)
02. Sydney Blu - Ascend
03. Felix Cartal, Daya - Love You More
04. Daniel Dubb, Kyle Millette - On My Mind
05. Bob Moses, CRi - Hanging On (CRi Remix)

CLASSIC CUT
06. Fred Everything, Wayne Tennant - Mercyless

07. Aysanabee, DJ Snub, Dan General - We Were Here (DJ Snub Remix)
08. DVBBS - After Hours

FRESHLY PRESSED
09. D-Unity,Juli Aristy,Atroxx - Voices In My Head

10. Somna, Sarah de Warren - Satellites
11. Kx5, Elderbrook - When I Talk

ONE TO WATCH
12. AVIRA, Richard Waters - Wake Me Up (Extended Mix)

13. HNTR - Oh Please

27.3.23. The Canadian Electronic Top 10 Download Program Podcast
1 hour self contained show.
00:00:00 1 March 27, 2023
Toronto,Canada
