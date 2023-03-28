International Trans Day of Visibility & global LGBTQ news

Subtitle: The International LGBTQ Radio Magazine for the wk of 03-27-23

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Uno Katjipuka; Megan Hunt; Christian Sukkar; Lidia Thorpe; Erik Bottcher; Rikki Nathanson, Admiral Rachel Levine, Sam Long, Dorian Wood.

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Summary: An All-Star salute to the International Transgender Day of Visibility; Uganda lawmakers criminalize coming out in a new anti-queer low, Namibia Supremes strip citizenship from a bi-national gay couple’s child, Bosnian thugs attack Banja Luka queer activists, high courts in Bolivia and Nepal open doors to marriage equality, more U.S. states pass anti-trans bills, and anti-queer bigots in Australia and the U.S. violently protest trans rights and Drag Queen Story Hour.

Those stories and more this week when you find "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.

Credits: Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. "NewsWrap" reported this week by Sarah Montague & David Hunt, produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: Roger Q. Mason, produced with Brian DeShazor and David Gonzalez. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Credence Clearwater Revival; Dorian Wood.

Notes:

By check:

Overnight Productions, (Inc.) / This Way Out

P.O. Box 1065, Los Angeles, CA 90078 USA

Online:

This Way Out DONATE

[www.thiswayout.org]

