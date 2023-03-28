The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ Radio Magazine for the wk of 03-27-23
Weekly Program
Uno Katjipuka; Megan Hunt; Christian Sukkar; Lidia Thorpe; Erik Bottcher; Rikki Nathanson, Admiral Rachel Levine, Sam Long, Dorian Wood.
 Lucia Chappelle
An All-Star salute to the International Transgender Day of Visibility; Uganda lawmakers criminalize coming out in a new anti-queer low, Namibia Supremes strip citizenship from a bi-national gay couple’s child, Bosnian thugs attack Banja Luka queer activists, high courts in Bolivia and Nepal open doors to marriage equality, more U.S. states pass anti-trans bills, and anti-queer bigots in Australia and the U.S. violently protest trans rights and Drag Queen Story Hour.
Those stories and more this week when you find "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.
Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. "NewsWrap" reported this week by Sarah Montague & David Hunt, produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: Roger Q. Mason, produced with Brian DeShazor and David Gonzalez. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Credence Clearwater Revival; Dorian Wood.

Download Program Podcast
00:28:59 1 March 28, 2023
Los Angeles, CA USA
 00:28:59  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 