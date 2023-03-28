The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Program Information
Ambiance Congo: February 26, 2023
Series:
Ambiance Congo
Subtitle:
Hommage a Saak Saul et Lokassa ya Mbongo
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
David Noyes aka DJ Daudi
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Summary:
Congolese popular music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
Notes:
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995
2) Verckys et L’Orchestre Vévé
AH ! MOKILI
DYNAMITE VERCKYS
African - 1970
3) Trio Madjesi de Sosoliso
MADJESI *
COMPILATION ORCHESTRES CONGOLO-ZAIROIS 1967/1968/1970/1974
Sonodisc - 1993
4) Trio Madjesi
NZAMBI A PUNGU
45 RPM singleE
African – 1977
5) Trio Madjesi
OBOSANI BA VOYAGES
BUTTEUR
Sonodsic - 1997 (original 1977)
6) Trio Madjesi
NAZARETH
TRIO MADJESI D’AFRIQUE
Editions Ignobili – 1980s
7) Trio Madjesi
MONDJO
LE RETOUR DU TRIO MADJESI D’AFRIQUE
EHM - 1984
8) Saak Saakul
WANTED
WANTED
Sacem - 2004
9) Lokassa Ya Mbongo
DODO
LOKASSA YA MBONGO
Star Musique – 1983
10) Tabu Ley Rochereau & L’Afrisa Internaional
MOKOLO NAKOKUFA
A L’OLYMPIA (PARIS) 1970
Sonodisc - 1997
11) Lokassa Ya Mbongo
SANTA-ISABELLA
LOKASSA YA MBONGO
AICD – 1986
12) Empire Bakuba
PAMELO OKEMEMA NGAMBO
PEPE KALLE & NYBOMA
Syllart - 1986
13) Ballou Canta & Soukouss-Stars
AMOUR MADININA
BALLOU CANTA & SOUKOUSS-STARS
Saxone Music – 1989
14) Ngouma Lokito
WABI
WABI *
TJR Music – 1992
15) Awilo Longomba
BETTY MULANGA
COUPÉ BIBAMBA
JIP Productions – 1995
16) Soukous Stars
NIEKESSE LOVE
PAS D’PANIQUE (KEEP COOL)
Sun Records – 1996
17) JIrbo Ntunta
FRANKLIN-VAVA KASAKA
L’ALBUM FIRE - FEUX
Ayaba Records – 2004
*=by request
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
02:00:38
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
March 28, 2023
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
02:00:38
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
3
