Program Information
Ambiance Congo
Hommage a Saak Saul et Lokassa ya Mbongo
Music
David Noyes aka DJ Daudi
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Congolese popular music
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995

2) Verckys et L’Orchestre Vévé
AH ! MOKILI
DYNAMITE VERCKYS
African - 1970

3) Trio Madjesi de Sosoliso
MADJESI *
COMPILATION ORCHESTRES CONGOLO-ZAIROIS 1967/1968/1970/1974
Sonodisc - 1993

4) Trio Madjesi
NZAMBI A PUNGU
45 RPM singleE
African – 1977

5) Trio Madjesi
OBOSANI BA VOYAGES
BUTTEUR
Sonodsic - 1997 (original 1977)

6) Trio Madjesi
NAZARETH
TRIO MADJESI D’AFRIQUE
Editions Ignobili – 1980s

7) Trio Madjesi
MONDJO
LE RETOUR DU TRIO MADJESI D’AFRIQUE
EHM - 1984

8) Saak Saakul
WANTED
WANTED
Sacem - 2004

9) Lokassa Ya Mbongo
DODO
LOKASSA YA MBONGO
Star Musique – 1983

10) Tabu Ley Rochereau & L’Afrisa Internaional
MOKOLO NAKOKUFA
A L’OLYMPIA (PARIS) 1970
Sonodisc - 1997

11) Lokassa Ya Mbongo
SANTA-ISABELLA
LOKASSA YA MBONGO
AICD – 1986

12) Empire Bakuba
PAMELO OKEMEMA NGAMBO
PEPE KALLE & NYBOMA
Syllart - 1986

13) Ballou Canta & Soukouss-Stars
AMOUR MADININA
BALLOU CANTA & SOUKOUSS-STARS
Saxone Music – 1989

14) Ngouma Lokito
WABI
WABI *
TJR Music – 1992

15) Awilo Longomba
BETTY MULANGA
COUPÉ BIBAMBA
JIP Productions – 1995

16) Soukous Stars
NIEKESSE LOVE
PAS D’PANIQUE (KEEP COOL)
Sun Records – 1996

17) JIrbo Ntunta
FRANKLIN-VAVA KASAKA
L’ALBUM FIRE - FEUX
Ayaba Records – 2004

*=by request

Download Program Podcast
02:00:38 1 March 28, 2023
  View Script
    
 02:00:38  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 