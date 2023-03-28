Notes: 1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band

SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)

PAS DE CONTACT

Black Music - 1995



2) Verckys et L’Orchestre Vévé

AH ! MOKILI

DYNAMITE VERCKYS

African - 1970



3) Trio Madjesi de Sosoliso

MADJESI *

COMPILATION ORCHESTRES CONGOLO-ZAIROIS 1967/1968/1970/1974

Sonodisc - 1993



4) Trio Madjesi

NZAMBI A PUNGU

45 RPM singleE

African – 1977



5) Trio Madjesi

OBOSANI BA VOYAGES

BUTTEUR

Sonodsic - 1997 (original 1977)



6) Trio Madjesi

NAZARETH

TRIO MADJESI D’AFRIQUE

Editions Ignobili – 1980s



7) Trio Madjesi

MONDJO

LE RETOUR DU TRIO MADJESI D’AFRIQUE

EHM - 1984



8) Saak Saakul

WANTED

WANTED

Sacem - 2004



9) Lokassa Ya Mbongo

DODO

LOKASSA YA MBONGO

Star Musique – 1983



10) Tabu Ley Rochereau & L’Afrisa Internaional

MOKOLO NAKOKUFA

A L’OLYMPIA (PARIS) 1970

Sonodisc - 1997



11) Lokassa Ya Mbongo

SANTA-ISABELLA

LOKASSA YA MBONGO

AICD – 1986



12) Empire Bakuba

PAMELO OKEMEMA NGAMBO

PEPE KALLE & NYBOMA

Syllart - 1986



13) Ballou Canta & Soukouss-Stars

AMOUR MADININA

BALLOU CANTA & SOUKOUSS-STARS

Saxone Music – 1989



14) Ngouma Lokito

WABI

WABI *

TJR Music – 1992



15) Awilo Longomba

BETTY MULANGA

COUPÉ BIBAMBA

JIP Productions – 1995



16) Soukous Stars

NIEKESSE LOVE

PAS D’PANIQUE (KEEP COOL)

Sun Records – 1996



17) JIrbo Ntunta

FRANKLIN-VAVA KASAKA

L’ALBUM FIRE - FEUX

Ayaba Records – 2004



*=by request

