Summary: This week's in the China Shop the guys discuss the latest FOMC decision, as well as Yellen's verbal missteps during the past week's banking troubles. In Stock News, ATVI gets a boost on new developments in MSFTs acquisition bid and TikTok CEO doesn't impress in his congressional hearing. Over in the Crypto Corner, Coinbase's CTO makes a $2m bet on BTC hitting $1M in 90 days while the SEC plans a lawsuit against his company. In The Bet, the Kyle looks for a homerun after realizing the actual terms of Joel's bet...

