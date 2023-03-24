The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
2 Bulls in a China Shop
Weekly Program
Dan Leeson, Kyle Hedman
This week's in the China Shop the guys discuss the latest FOMC decision, as well as Yellen's verbal missteps during the past week's banking troubles. In Stock News, ATVI gets a boost on new developments in MSFTs acquisition bid and TikTok CEO doesn't impress in his congressional hearing. Over in the Crypto Corner, Coinbase's CTO makes a $2m bet on BTC hitting $1M in 90 days while the SEC plans a lawsuit against his company. In The Bet, the Kyle looks for a homerun after realizing the actual terms of Joel's bet...
2BullsinaChinaShop.com

03-25-2023: Gerbil Banking(?) and FOMC Download Program Podcast
01:03:43 1 March 24, 2023
