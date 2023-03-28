The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sips, Suds, & Smokes
Beers from Maryland
13
 One Tan Hand Productions  Contact Contributor
SUDS Episode – For this episode, Good ol’ Gal Julieanna assigned each beer a random letter from A-I. Each Good ol’ Boy, starting with Kendall, picked a letter. Good ol’ Gal Julieanna poured that beer, and then we discussed and rated it. All of these beers are from Maryland. Dave had the ABC book at his side as a cheat sheet to navigate the conversation. Do you bring your own hot sauce to a cannibal meal?
Credits:
TITLE: Maxwell Swing
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Flapperjack
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Back Roads
PERFORMED BY: Woods & Whitehead
COMPOSED BY: Terry Whitehead
PUBLISHED BY: Terry Whitehead
COURTESY OF: Terry Whitehead
Post production services : Pro Podcast Solutions
Advertising sales: Contact us directly
Content hosting services: Earshot, Radio4All, PodBean, Soundcloud
Producers: Good ol Boy Dave and Good ol Gal Julieanna
The Boom-Boom Room
@SapwoodCellars @teneyckbrewing @jailbreakbrewco @crookedcrabbeer @elderpinebeer @Cushnoc #beer #maryland #vegan
Co hosts : Good ol Boy Dave, Good ol Boy Kendall, Good ol Boy Mike, Rev. Mark, and Good ol Gal Julieanna
SUDS Episode – For this episode, Good ol’ Gal Julieanna assigned each beer a random letter from A-I. Each Good ol’ Boy, starting with Kendall, picked a letter. Good ol’ Gal Julieanna poured that beer, and then we discussed and rated it. All of these beers are from Maryland. Dave had the ABC book at his side as a cheat sheet to navigate the conversation. Do you bring your own hot sauce to a cannibal meal? We taste and rate the following beer from 1-5:
6:13 The Color of Electricity grapefruit shandy – pilsner infused with grapefruit zest and grapefruit juice. 5.2% ABV Sapwood Cellars Brewery, Columbia, MD. SUDS-4
10:11 Wye Island APA – dry-hopped with Citra and Cascade hops 6.5% ABV Ten Eyck Brewing Company, Queenstown, MD SUDS-4
14:31 Oktoberfest – Märzen – 5.5% ABV Jailbreak Brewing Company, Laurel, MD SUDS-4
19:04 Totes Ma’ Oats Oatmeal Stout 5.2% ABV Crooked Crab Brewing Company, Odenton, MD SUDS-4 Of note, after letting this sit to the end of the episode, this got even better.
29:07 Vague Illusions Hazy IPA hopped with Galaxy, El Dorado and Idaho 7. 6.5% ABV Elder Pine Brewing and Blending Company, Gaithersburg, MD SUDS-3
34:14 Bucka Shuck Helles Lager- brewed with local Bear Branch malts 4.8% ABV. Crooked Crab Brewing Company, Odenton, MD, in collab with Crooked Run Fermentation, Sterling, VA SUDS-5
39:09 Pils-Boh Baggins Bohemian Pilsner – with Czech lager yeast and Czech Saaz hops. 4.9% ABV Crooked Crab Brewing Company, Odenton, MD SUDS-5
46:02 Monowi Session IPA dry-hopped with Amarillo, Citra, and Azacca hops. 4% ABV Cushna Brewing Company, Williamsport, MD SUDS-4
info@sipssudsandsmokes.com
@sipssudssmokes
Sips, Suds, & Smokes™ is produced by One Tan Hand Productions using the power of beer, whiskey, and golf.
Check out Good ol Boy Dave on 60 Second Reviews
https://www.instagram.com/goodoleboydave/
Kendall was humming the ABC song the whole time during this episode. His beer blog is:
https://www.beermakesthree.com/

Enjoying that cool new Outro Music, it’s from Woods & Whitehead – Back Roads
Download your copy here:
https://amzn.to/2Xblorc
Episode 509 Download Program Podcast
Radio MP3 with Music Beds
00:52:28 1 March 28, 2023
Nashville,TN
  View Script
    
 00:52:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
