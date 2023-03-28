Notes: The Boom-Boom Room

Co hosts : Good ol Boy Dave, Good ol Boy Kendall, Good ol Boy Mike, Rev. Mark, and Good ol Gal Julieanna

SUDS Episode – For this episode, Good ol’ Gal Julieanna assigned each beer a random letter from A-I. Each Good ol’ Boy, starting with Kendall, picked a letter. Good ol’ Gal Julieanna poured that beer, and then we discussed and rated it. All of these beers are from Maryland. Dave had the ABC book at his side as a cheat sheet to navigate the conversation. Do you bring your own hot sauce to a cannibal meal? We taste and rate the following beer from 1-5:

6:13 The Color of Electricity grapefruit shandy – pilsner infused with grapefruit zest and grapefruit juice. 5.2% ABV Sapwood Cellars Brewery, Columbia, MD. SUDS-4

10:11 Wye Island APA – dry-hopped with Citra and Cascade hops 6.5% ABV Ten Eyck Brewing Company, Queenstown, MD SUDS-4

14:31 Oktoberfest – Märzen – 5.5% ABV Jailbreak Brewing Company, Laurel, MD SUDS-4

19:04 Totes Ma’ Oats Oatmeal Stout 5.2% ABV Crooked Crab Brewing Company, Odenton, MD SUDS-4 Of note, after letting this sit to the end of the episode, this got even better.

29:07 Vague Illusions Hazy IPA hopped with Galaxy, El Dorado and Idaho 7. 6.5% ABV Elder Pine Brewing and Blending Company, Gaithersburg, MD SUDS-3

34:14 Bucka Shuck Helles Lager- brewed with local Bear Branch malts 4.8% ABV. Crooked Crab Brewing Company, Odenton, MD, in collab with Crooked Run Fermentation, Sterling, VA SUDS-5

39:09 Pils-Boh Baggins Bohemian Pilsner – with Czech lager yeast and Czech Saaz hops. 4.9% ABV Crooked Crab Brewing Company, Odenton, MD SUDS-5

46:02 Monowi Session IPA dry-hopped with Amarillo, Citra, and Azacca hops. 4% ABV Cushna Brewing Company, Williamsport, MD SUDS-4

