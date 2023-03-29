The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
Bob Avakian, What a Real Revolution is, and the Need for a Poetic Spirit When Leading a Revolution; Putin, War Crimes, and American Hypocrisy; So-called “Wokeness” and the Damage Done
Weekly Program
Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, The RevComs); Rafael Kadaris (RNL Show); Sunsara Taylor (Guest Host, co-host of RNL Show)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Bob Avakian on what a revolution should be about and for. He speaks about the poetic spirit and why anyone leading a revolution needs to have such a poetic spirit. The indictment of Vladimir Putin by the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the 20th anniversary of US war crimes in Iraq. Rafael Kadaris takes apart the howling hypocrisy of the United States. Sunsara Taylor on the damage done by so-called “wokeness” on the so-called Left – changing words instead of changing the world.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Gary Baca, Engineer
Broadcast ready with a break at 12:23 and can accommodate local id if needed. 

TMSS-230329 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 March 29, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 