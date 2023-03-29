Bob Avakian on what a revolution should be about and for. He speaks about the poetic spirit and why anyone leading a revolution needs to have such a poetic spirit. The indictment of Vladimir Putin by the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the 20th anniversary of US war crimes in Iraq. Rafael Kadaris takes apart the howling hypocrisy of the United States. Sunsara Taylor on the damage done by so-called “wokeness” on the so-called Left – changing words instead of changing the world.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host Henry Carson, Assistant Producer Gary Baca, Engineer
Broadcast ready with a break at 12:23 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.