Mass Worker Led Protests Expected In France Can They Bring Down Macron?

Historic Protests in France: Where to for the French Working Class?

Were joined by Elisa Moros, a teacher and member of the Sud Education affiliated with LUnion Syndicale Solidaires and the Nouveaux Parti Anticapitaliste to talk about the largest days of protest in decades, with unprecedented union support and student turnout

the workers and youth of France are pushing unions to take up a militant strategy to defeat not only the latest pension reform pushed through by the Macron government but also Macron and his government
produced by Ken Nash and Mimi Rosenberg
please let us know if you plan to broadcast this 28:42 radio program -nashkenneth100@gmail.com

00:28:42 1 March 29, 2023
New York City
 00:28:42  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 