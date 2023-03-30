Sonic Café, with Smooth Criminal, that’s Michael Jackson from 1988 which gives us a great jumping off point as the Sonic Café once again slithers into the shady underworld of Spy Guyz, a place where it’s sometimes hard to tell the good guys from the bad guys. I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 332, and ahh thanks for joining us. We’ve lined up a great mix of music from like the last 56 years or so. Listen for jazz from Terence Blanchard, The Strawbs, The John Barry Orchestra with the theme song from the James Bond classic, Dr. No, all that plus Phantogram, Depth Charge and many more. Then comedian Angelah Johnson stops by to tell us how much she loves Law & Order SVU, and how great a detective she would be on the show. All that plus clips from Get Smart, Marlon Brando, Vincent Price, well ahh, you get the idea. So join us now for another spine tingling episode of Spy Guyz. From 1988 this is Jon Anderson with The Friends of Mr. Cairo, and as always, we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Smooth Criminal (Dance Radio Edit) Artist: Michael Jackson LP: Bad Yr: 1988 Song 2: Friends of Mister Cairo Artist: Jon Anderson and Vangelis LP: The Friends Of Mr. Cairo Yr: 1988 Song 3: I Dare You Artist: Terence Blanchard LP: Absence Yr: 2021 Song 4: Hero's Theme Artist: The Strawbs LP: Hero And Heroine Yr. 1973 Song 5: Cruel World Artist: Phantogram LP: Three Yr: 2016 Song 6: Law & Order SVU Artist: Anjelah Johnson LP: Laugh Factory Yr: 2016 Song 7: Dr. No Theme Song Artist: John Barry & Orchestra LP: James Bond Year: 1962 Song 8: Bounty Killers Artist: Depth Charge LP: Nine Deadly Venoms Yr: 1995 Song 9: Chili Mac Artist: Preston Love LP: Strictly Cash Yr: 1969 Song 10: Spies Artist: Coldplay LP: Parachutes Yr: 2000 Song 11: Mas Que Nada Artist: Sergio Mendes & Brasil '66 LP: Herb Alpert Presents… Yr: 1966 Song 12: Magnum PI Artist: Tom Post LP: Magnum PI Yr: 1980
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
