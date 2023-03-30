The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Spy GUYZ: Smooth Criminals
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Sonic Café, with Smooth Criminal, that’s Michael Jackson from 1988 which gives us a great jumping off point as the Sonic Café once again slithers into the shady underworld of Spy Guyz, a place where it’s sometimes hard to tell the good guys from the bad guys. I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 332, and ahh thanks for joining us. We’ve lined up a great mix of music from like the last 56 years or so. Listen for jazz from Terence Blanchard, The Strawbs, The John Barry Orchestra with the theme song from the James Bond classic, Dr. No, all that plus Phantogram, Depth Charge and many more. Then comedian Angelah Johnson stops by to tell us how much she loves Law & Order SVU, and how great a detective she would be on the show. All that plus clips from Get Smart, Marlon Brando, Vincent Price, well ahh, you get the idea. So join us now for another spine tingling episode of Spy Guyz. From 1988 this is Jon Anderson with The Friends of Mr. Cairo, and as always, we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Smooth Criminal (Dance Radio Edit)
Artist: Michael Jackson
LP: Bad
Yr: 1988
Song 2: Friends of Mister Cairo
Artist: Jon Anderson and Vangelis
LP: The Friends Of Mr. Cairo
Yr: 1988
Song 3: I Dare You
Artist: Terence Blanchard
LP: Absence
Yr: 2021
Song 4: Hero's Theme
Artist: The Strawbs
LP: Hero And Heroine
Yr. 1973
Song 5: Cruel World
Artist: Phantogram
LP: Three
Yr: 2016
Song 6: Law & Order SVU
Artist: Anjelah Johnson
LP: Laugh Factory
Yr: 2016
Song 7: Dr. No Theme Song
Artist: John Barry & Orchestra
LP: James Bond
Year: 1962
Song 8: Bounty Killers
Artist: Depth Charge
LP: Nine Deadly Venoms
Yr: 1995
Song 9: Chili Mac
Artist: Preston Love
LP: Strictly Cash
Yr: 1969
Song 10: Spies
Artist: Coldplay
LP: Parachutes
Yr: 2000
Song 11: Mas Que Nada
Artist: Sergio Mendes & Brasil '66
LP: Herb Alpert Presents…
Yr: 1966
Song 12: Magnum PI
Artist: Tom Post
LP: Magnum PI
Yr: 1980
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 March 30, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 