Turn On The News
Weekly newscast from the fictional Radio Network, with parody radio coverage of the radio and its headlines.
Weekly Program
Songs from Husker Du ("Turn On The News," "Dead Set on Destruction"), and The Clash ("Rudie Can't Fail").
The show airs at 3 p.m. Thursdays on WGXC, and also most weeks on WGRN, WRWK, KFUG, KACR, KRFP-LP, KMSW, and many other stations. Produced by Tom Roe at Wave Farm and WGXC. For more information go to: https://wavefarm.org/radio/wgxc/schedule/93bbe3
Clips and excerpts from "Tooning Out the News;" Donald Drumpf; Jonathan Lemire; Laura Ingraham; Sean Hannity; Jesse Watters; Gayle King; Ari Melber; "The Late Show;" John Leguizamo; Stephen Colbert; Nancy Pelosi; Jordan Klepper; Jimmy Kimmell; Seth Meyers; and Rudy Giuliani.
"Turn On The News" is the weekly newscast from the fictional Radio Network, with parody radio coverage of the radio and its headlines. Now with computerized news readers, and fewer meddling reporters, plus aggregated reporting, and automated music. Tune in "Turn On The News" each week for the latest news, radio art, and more from our robot reporters, making sure you hear both sides -- good and evil -- every time you "Turn On The News." This week: "An Unwanted Man." This week the ex-president still can't get arrested. Opening theme includes clips from The Conet Project; "Saturday Night Live," "The Simpsons," Paul Harvey; "Citizen Kane;" 1010 WINS; Bill Cosby; and Larys Strong from "House of the Dragon." Thanks for the songs from Husker Du ("Turn On The News," "Dead Set on Destruction"), and The Clash ("Rudie Can't Fail"). Clips and excerpts from "Tooning Out the News;" Donald Drumpf; Jonathan Lemire; Laura Ingraham; Sean Hannity; Jesse Watters; Gayle King; Ari Melber; "The Late Show;" John Leguizamo; Stephen Colbert; Nancy Pelosi; Jordan Klepper; Jimmy Kimmell; Seth Meyers; and Rudy Giuliani. Episode 113.

An Unwanted Man Download Program Podcast
Weekly newscast from the fictional Radio Network, with parody radio coverage of the radio and its headlines.
00:28:00 1 March 30, 2023
Recorded at Wave Farm in the Hudson Valley in New York.
