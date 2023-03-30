The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Situation Fluxus
A weekly one-hour program focused on jazz and improvised music, news, radio, conversations, and more.
Weekly Program
Hosted and produced by Cheryl K.
 Wave Farm/WGXC 90.7-FM  Contact Contributor
A weekly one-hour program focused on jazz and improvised music, news, radio, conversations, and more. Tune in for new releases, news about the people, eco-systems, history, and culture of jazz and improvised music. Hosted by Cheryl K., host of "The Jazz Disturbance" every Sunday on WGXC-FM.
In this broadcast, two conversations with folks connected to jazzahead!, the trade fair and festival in Bremen, Germany: members of the Montral-based septet The Greenhouse Ensemble " vocalist Roxane Reddy, drummer Simon Desrosiers and pianist Christophe Magnan-Boss. Their debut release is Rez-de-chausse. Plus Jeff Levenson, Grammy-recognized producer, executive, educator, and journalist specializing in jazz and pop.

Featured Music
Artist/Song/Title/Label
[excerpt] Greenhouse Ensemble/Beyond Me/Rez-de-chausse/Greenhouse Ensemble [5:40]
[excerpt] Greenhouse Ensemble/Medina/Rez-de-chausse/Greenhouse Ensemble [5:44]
[excerpt] Greenhouse Ensemble/Lucioles/Rez-de-chausse/Greenhouse Ensemble [8:32]
[excerpt] Ingrid Laubrock/Delusions/The Last Quiet Place/Pyroclastic Records [8:24]
[excerpt] Amaro Freitas/MalakoffSankofa/Far Out Recordings [6:58]
Ayumi Ishito/Marsh Vocab/New Cosmic Music Not to be Messed With/577 [1:38]
Astrocolor/Bender/Moonlighting " AstroJazz Vol. 1/Amelia Recordings [2:28]
The Greenhouse Ensemble, Jeff Levenson Download Program Podcast
00:58:09 1 March 30, 2023
Produced for Wave Farm in the Hudson Valley in New York.
  View Script
    
 00:58:09  128Kbps flac
(83.7MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 