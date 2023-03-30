A weekly one-hour program focused on jazz and improvised music, news, radio, conversations, and more. Tune in for new releases, news about the people, eco-systems, history, and culture of jazz and improvised music. Hosted by Cheryl K., host of "The Jazz Disturbance" every Sunday on WGXC-FM.
In this broadcast, two conversations with folks connected to jazzahead!, the trade fair and festival in Bremen, Germany: members of the Montral-based septet The Greenhouse Ensemble " vocalist Roxane Reddy, drummer Simon Desrosiers and pianist Christophe Magnan-Boss. Their debut release is Rez-de-chausse. Plus Jeff Levenson, Grammy-recognized producer, executive, educator, and journalist specializing in jazz and pop.
Featured Music Artist/Song/Title/Label [excerpt] Greenhouse Ensemble/Beyond Me/Rez-de-chausse/Greenhouse Ensemble [5:40] [excerpt] Greenhouse Ensemble/Medina/Rez-de-chausse/Greenhouse Ensemble [5:44] [excerpt] Greenhouse Ensemble/Lucioles/Rez-de-chausse/Greenhouse Ensemble [8:32] [excerpt] Ingrid Laubrock/Delusions/The Last Quiet Place/Pyroclastic Records [8:24] [excerpt] Amaro Freitas/MalakoffSankofa/Far Out Recordings [6:58] Ayumi Ishito/Marsh Vocab/New Cosmic Music Not to be Messed With/577 [1:38] Astrocolor/Bender/Moonlighting " AstroJazz Vol. 1/Amelia Recordings [2:28]
Weekly one-hour program focused on jazz and improvised music, news, radio, conversations, and more. Tune in for new releases, news about the people, eco-systems, history, and culture of jazz and improvised music. Hosted by Cheryl K., host of "The Jazz Disturbance" every Sunday on WGXC-FM. Episode 083.
The Greenhouse Ensemble, Jeff Levenson
A weekly one-hour program focused on jazz and improvised music, news, radio, conversations, and more.
00:58:09
1
March 30, 2023
Produced for Wave Farm in the Hudson Valley in New York.