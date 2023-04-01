The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Action/Event
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Bands are back on the road, baby! Spins from Tamikrest (Massey Theatre, May 26) Okan (St. James Hall, May 9th) Debuts from Estonia's Lexsoul Dance Machine, Bike from Brazil and Baaba Maal's latest Freak Out which is freakin' awesome!
Calcopyrite Communications
Baaba Maal - Freak Out
Tamikrest - War Toyed
Sultans Of String and Northern Cree - Nimihito (Dance) CANCON
Okan - Espiral CANCON
Zuco 103 - Telenova
Los Bitchos - Tequila
Jackie Mendoza - Mousetrap
The Skints - Learning To Swim
Simon Sammut - Promethian Man INST
Couto - Ven CANCON
Lexsoul Dance Machine - Relax Your Mind
Bike - O Torto Santo
Geoff Berner - I Kind Of Hate Songs With Ambiguous Lyrics CANCON
The Spy From Cairo - Ya Wuldani (feat. Fatou Gozlan)

59:56

World Beat Canada Radio April 1 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:59:56 1 March 28, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:56  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 