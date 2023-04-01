Bands are back on the road, baby! Spins from Tamikrest (Massey Theatre, May 26) Okan (St. James Hall, May 9th) Debuts from Estonia's Lexsoul Dance Machine, Bike from Brazil and Baaba Maal's latest Freak Out which is freakin' awesome!
Calcopyrite Communications
Baaba Maal - Freak Out Tamikrest - War Toyed Sultans Of String and Northern Cree - Nimihito (Dance) CANCON Okan - Espiral CANCON Zuco 103 - Telenova Los Bitchos - Tequila Jackie Mendoza - Mousetrap The Skints - Learning To Swim Simon Sammut - Promethian Man INST Couto - Ven CANCON Lexsoul Dance Machine - Relax Your Mind Bike - O Torto Santo Geoff Berner - I Kind Of Hate Songs With Ambiguous Lyrics CANCON The Spy From Cairo - Ya Wuldani (feat. Fatou Gozlan)