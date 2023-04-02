The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Celtic thunder from down under! We tear the cellophane from The Warriors Beneath Us, brand new from Melbourne's The Go Set​.​ From Sydney​,​ The Rumjacks beg to Tell Me What Happened + Catalonian pipes and electronics from Ros and Portugal's Seiva. It's a global Celtic mix you won't hear anywhere else!
Calcopyrite Communications
The Go Set - Opportunities
Firkin - Step It Out Mary
Vishten - Elle Tempete CANCON
Early Spirit - That's Right CANCON
Ros - Sac Buit INST
Flook - Sharig/The Pipers Of Roguery INST
The Sternwheelers - Wet The Goat
The Rumjacks - Tell Me What Happened
Aoife O'Donovan - Passengers
Celtic Cross - Jameson Johnny
Instinkt - Kommisaeren INST
Quagmyre - Relax CANCON
Afro Celt Sound System - Lovers Of Light INST
Seiva - Sete INST
Yoko Pwno - Tourmalet


57:40

Celt In A Twist April 2 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:57:40 1 March 28, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:57:40  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 