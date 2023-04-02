Celtic thunder from down under! We tear the cellophane from The Warriors Beneath Us, brand new from Melbourne's The Go Set. From Sydney, The Rumjacks beg to Tell Me What Happened + Catalonian pipes and electronics from Ros and Portugal's Seiva. It's a global Celtic mix you won't hear anywhere else!
Calcopyrite Communications
The Go Set - Opportunities Firkin - Step It Out Mary Vishten - Elle Tempete CANCON Early Spirit - That's Right CANCON Ros - Sac Buit INST Flook - Sharig/The Pipers Of Roguery INST The Sternwheelers - Wet The Goat The Rumjacks - Tell Me What Happened Aoife O'Donovan - Passengers Celtic Cross - Jameson Johnny Instinkt - Kommisaeren INST Quagmyre - Relax CANCON Afro Celt Sound System - Lovers Of Light INST Seiva - Sete INST Yoko Pwno - Tourmalet