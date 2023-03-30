The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
outFarpress Presents
International news and opinion, shortwave, Spanish National Radio, NHK Japan National Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, Radio Deutsche-Welle, Voice of Russia
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. France 24, Radio Havana Cuba, and NHK Japan.
This week's show features stories from France 24, and Radio Havana Cuba, and NHK Japan.
http://youthspeaksout.net/swr230331.mp3 (29:00)

From FRANCE-- The protests against the pension reforms in France have continued, with many days seeing over a million people in the streets. Violence from both the police and some in the crowds has escalated, with several protestors dead or maimed. We will hear some press reviews on these actions and controversial remarks by the police calling environmentalists terrorists.

From CUBA- Human Rights Watch criticized the UK for going forward with its plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda. Canada and the US have agreed to alter the way they treat asylum seekers, making it more difficult to process claims. Fears of terrorist actions in Northern Ireland have increased. The first Global Water Conference has been held in NY at the UN to address the water crisis and ensure equitable access to water for all.

From JAPAN- Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen is traveling to the US and Central America, much to Chinas consternation. Chinese President Xi was proud of his role in normalizing ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran. Russia announced it would deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus Russia shot down a Ukrainian drone 200 km from Moscow. US Secretary of State Blinken called the Chinese suggestion of a ceasefire in the Ukraine war a trap that must be avoided. US and SK forces are holding large scale landing drills on the Korean peninsula. The UK is set to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership, proposed in 2016 and stumbling since then.

Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

Highest Quality Download Program Podcast
160 KB mono
00:29:00 1 March 30, 2023
Mendocino County, California
 00:29:00  160Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
