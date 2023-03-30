The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Episode 386
2
Michael Welch, Dr. David Halpin
 The Pauly Show  Contact Contributor
This week, on the Global Research News Hour, we take a special look at the Dr. Kelly situation, with an individual partially responsible for bringing aspects of the suicide and the faulty behavior of the Lord Hutton inquiry to light in major media. His name if David Halpin who, together with a team of other physicians, are demanding a coroner’s inquest into Dr. Kelly’s death which he claims was not a suicide and was more likely a murder with the fingerprints of British government,individuals all over it. An extensive interview taking up the majority of the hour, Dr. Halpin explains the specifics of his doubts about the official story, and the reasons he thinks Kelly may have been murdered.
Interview by Michael Welch

00:59:05 1 March 30, 2023
