Summary: This week, on the Global Research News Hour, we take a special look at the Dr. Kelly situation, with an individual partially responsible for bringing aspects of the suicide and the faulty behavior of the Lord Hutton inquiry to light in major media. His name if David Halpin who, together with a team of other physicians, are demanding a coroner’s inquest into Dr. Kelly’s death which he claims was not a suicide and was more likely a murder with the fingerprints of British government,individuals all over it. An extensive interview taking up the majority of the hour, Dr. Halpin explains the specifics of his doubts about the official story, and the reasons he thinks Kelly may have been murdered.