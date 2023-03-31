The Mix Sessions Underground brings you hard to find cutting edge Deep House and Techno grooves from dance floors around the globe weekly. IF YOU HAVE DOWNLOAD PROBLEMS ON THIS SITE THEN PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SHOW DIRECTLY FROM OUR SITE: http://amplifiedradio.ca/download CONTACT: sean@seansavage.ca
01. Jesse Maas, Garrett David - Be My Everything - Garrett David Remix 02. James Poole - Make The Dream Work 03. Kapote, Kosmo Kint, Coeo - Strangers - Coeo House Mix 04. Rampa, chuala, Keinemusik - Les Gout 05. KVRVBO - Searching For Your Light 06. Jason Hersco - Everytime 07. Daniel Steinberg - Groove People 08. Vincent Caira, Brock Edwards - Hold It Down 09. David Morales, Tiger Wilson - Heartbeat 10.Jon Dixon, L'Renee - Feel Your Touch - Original Mix