1.4.23. TMS Underground

Subtitle: House and Tech House from around the world updated weekly.

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Sean Savage

Contributor: Amplified Radio Network Contact Contributor

Summary: The Mix Sessions Underground brings you hard to find cutting edge Deep House and Techno grooves from dance floors around the globe weekly. IF YOU HAVE DOWNLOAD PROBLEMS ON THIS SITE THEN PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SHOW DIRECTLY FROM OUR SITE: http://amplifiedradio.ca/download CONTACT: sean@seansavage.ca

Credits: 2023 Sean Savage

01. Jesse Maas, Garrett David - Be My Everything - Garrett David Remix

02. James Poole - Make The Dream Work

03. Kapote, Kosmo Kint, Coeo - Strangers - Coeo House Mix

04. Rampa, chuala, Keinemusik - Les Gout

05. KVRVBO - Searching For Your Light

06. Jason Hersco - Everytime

07. Daniel Steinberg - Groove People

08. Vincent Caira, Brock Edwards - Hold It Down

09. David Morales, Tiger Wilson - Heartbeat

10.Jon Dixon, L'Renee - Feel Your Touch - Original Mix



