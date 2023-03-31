The Mix Sessions brings you the best in Electronica, Trip Hop, Drum & Bass and House Music weekly. Each 58 min show (part 1 & 2) is 50% CanCon and can be played individually or together in a 2 hr block with room for PSA's.IF YOU HAVE DOWNLOAD PROBLEMS ON THIS SITE THEN PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SHOW DIRECTLY FROM OUR SITE: http://amplifiedradio.ca/download CONTACT: sean@seansavage.ca
The Mix Sessions brings you the best in Electronica, Trip Hop, Drum & Bass and House Music weekly.
16. I Wanna Be The One ft. Coco Cognac Brown (Savage Groove Mix) - Jef Kearns 17. Stuck On U - Sean Savage 18. The Black Messiah (Savage Deep Nubian Mix) - Sean Savage 19. Life is Just a Timeless Motion (Sascha Dive Cosmic Dub) - The Timewriter 20. Lake Gilmore (Glengarry Leads Remix) - No Regular Play 21. Follow You Down (Oliver Schories Remix) - Just Her
CLASSIC CUT
22. Sadness (Part 1) - Enigma
23. Once Were Leaves (Caribou Remix) - Pick A Piper 24. What's Hidden in the Thicket - Wiklow
1.4.23. The Mix Sessions (Hour 2)
Part 2 of 2 (1 hour self contained show can be played in 1 hour time slot)