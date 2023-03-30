The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Thunderbolt
The Thunderbolt’s Greatest Strikes
Weekly Program
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
This week’s radio show falls on a 5th ‘Friday — meaning it’s time for The Thunderbolt’s Greatest Strikes!

This month’s greatest hits edition goes all the way back to 2013 and 2014 — the first year I produced this show.

Listen at your own risk…
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

———————————————————

Part 1:

Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00-00:31

TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:30—02:17

Discount Looking Glass (Originally aired 6-5-13)
Music: Mike Oldfield
02:17-05:11

Introduction
05:11-05:41

Unknown Unknowns (Originally Aired 4-4-14)
Music: Wapindia, The Fraternity of Man
05:40—11:03

Future or Not? (Originally Aired 6-6-14)
Music: Mike Oldfield
11:03—17:18

The Case FOR Segregation (Originally Aired 8-15-14)
Music: Dread Zeppelin (2X)
17:18—26:56

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer
26:56—27:33

The Ballad of Barrett Brown (7-19-13)
Music: Dread Zeppelin
27:33—37:59

Poppy Seed Street 1 - Capitalism (Originally Aired 6-5-13)
Music: Ludwig van Beethoven — Ameritz Karaoke — Jethro Tull
37:58—47:35

———————————————————

Music Intro
47:35—48:12

We Are The Champions, Somebody to Love, Flash, We Will Rock You and Bohemian Rapsody
by Epic Symphonic Rock
48:11—52:59

Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
52:57—54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:

Intro
0:00—0:16

Another Brick in the Wall
by Epic Symphonic Rock
0:15—5:35

Credits
5:35—6:00

TBR 230331 - The Thunderbolt’s Greatest Strikes Download Program Podcast
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 March 30, 2023
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 12 Download File...
TBR 230331 - Bonus 6 Download Program Podcast
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 March 30, 2023
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 11 Download File...
 