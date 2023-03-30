|
|
Program Information
|
|
|The Thunderbolt
|
|The Thunderbolt’s Greatest Strikes
|
|Weekly Program
|
|Dana
|
| Dancing Angel Media Contact Contributor
| This week’s radio show falls on a 5th ‘Friday — meaning it’s time for The Thunderbolt’s Greatest Strikes!
This month’s greatest hits edition goes all the way back to 2013 and 2014 — the first year I produced this show.
Listen at your own risk…
|This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.
You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/
You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt
The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
|This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume
———————————————————
Part 1:
Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00-00:31
TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:30—02:17
Discount Looking Glass (Originally aired 6-5-13)
Music: Mike Oldfield
02:17-05:11
Introduction
05:11-05:41
Unknown Unknowns (Originally Aired 4-4-14)
Music: Wapindia, The Fraternity of Man
05:40—11:03
Future or Not? (Originally Aired 6-6-14)
Music: Mike Oldfield
11:03—17:18
The Case FOR Segregation (Originally Aired 8-15-14)
Music: Dread Zeppelin (2X)
17:18—26:56
———————————————————
Part 2:
Disclaimer
26:56—27:33
The Ballad of Barrett Brown (7-19-13)
Music: Dread Zeppelin
27:33—37:59
Poppy Seed Street 1 - Capitalism (Originally Aired 6-5-13)
Music: Ludwig van Beethoven — Ameritz Karaoke — Jethro Tull
37:58—47:35
———————————————————
Music Intro
47:35—48:12
We Are The Champions, Somebody to Love, Flash, We Will Rock You and Bohemian Rapsody
by Epic Symphonic Rock
48:11—52:59
Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
52:57—54:00
———————————————————
‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:
Intro
0:00—0:16
Another Brick in the Wall
by Epic Symphonic Rock
0:15—5:35
Credits
5:35—6:00
|
| TBR 230331 - The Thunderbolt’s Greatest Strikes
|Regular Program
|00:54:00
|1
| March 30, 2023
|
|Olympia, WA
|
| View Script
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|
| 00:54:00
| 128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
|12
|
| TBR 230331 - Bonus 6
|Bonus 6
|00:06:00
|1
| March 30, 2023
|
|Olympia, WA
|
| View Script
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|
| 00:06:00
| 128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo
|11
|