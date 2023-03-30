TBR 230331 - The Thunderbolt’s Greatest Strikes

Subtitle: The Thunderbolt’s Greatest Strikes

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Dana

Contributor: Dancing Angel Media Contact Contributor

Summary: This week’s radio show falls on a 5th ‘Friday — meaning it’s time for The Thunderbolt’s Greatest Strikes!



This month’s greatest hits edition goes all the way back to 2013 and 2014 — the first year I produced this show.



Listen at your own risk…

Notes: This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume



———————————————————



Part 1:



Disclaimer / Station ID

00:00-00:31



TB Intro

Music: Focus

00:30—02:17



Discount Looking Glass (Originally aired 6-5-13)

Music: Mike Oldfield

02:17-05:11



Introduction

05:11-05:41



Unknown Unknowns (Originally Aired 4-4-14)

Music: Wapindia, The Fraternity of Man

05:40—11:03



Future or Not? (Originally Aired 6-6-14)

Music: Mike Oldfield

11:03—17:18



The Case FOR Segregation (Originally Aired 8-15-14)

Music: Dread Zeppelin (2X)

17:18—26:56



———————————————————



Part 2:



Disclaimer

26:56—27:33



The Ballad of Barrett Brown (7-19-13)

Music: Dread Zeppelin

27:33—37:59



Poppy Seed Street 1 - Capitalism (Originally Aired 6-5-13)

Music: Ludwig van Beethoven — Ameritz Karaoke — Jethro Tull

37:58—47:35



———————————————————



Music Intro

47:35—48:12



We Are The Champions, Somebody to Love, Flash, We Will Rock You and Bohemian Rapsody

by Epic Symphonic Rock

48:11—52:59



Credits / Disclaimer / Promo

52:57—54:00



———————————————————



‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:



Intro

0:00—0:16



Another Brick in the Wall

by Epic Symphonic Rock

0:15—5:35



Credits

5:35—6:00



