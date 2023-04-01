The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Indigenous in Music with Larry K
2 hours of new and original music from our Indigenous, Native, Mexican, Aboriginal musicians of the western hemisphere.
Weekly Program
 Larry K
Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week we welcome from Vancouver, British Columbia. Singer, songwriter, Hayley Wallis is on deck. She’s been enjoying success with the release of her videos and now she has a new album is out entitled “Haa lulu.” Hayley is featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine, visit us on our new website at www.indigenousinmusic.com to read all about her.

Featuring music from Hayley Wallis, HK Higher Knowledge, Alexis Lynn, Chantil Dukart, Stolen Identity, Brule, John Paul Hodge, Mark Grant, Pamyua, Latin Vibe, Melody McArthur, Rayos Laser, Daniela Spalla, Dj Shub, Joey Stylez, Carsen Gray, The Northstars, Graeme Jonez, Frikstailers, Elastic Bond, Caleigh Cardinal, Jace Martin, 1915, Shon Denay, Big Skoon, Raye Zaragoza, Dan Linitie, Gator Beaulieu, Def-I, DJ OHM, Ailaika, Thiaguinho, Low Budget Rock Star, Rhonda Head and much much more.

Visit us on our home page at www.IndigenousinMusicandArts.org and find our all about us and our programs and visit our SAY Magazine Library with all our featured guests.
00:58:00 1 April 1, 2023
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 