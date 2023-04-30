(1.) Morning Weather Report - Jak Hellington (2.) Fight Club - Special Teamz (3.) Bad Neighbors - Milez Grimez & Swann Notty (cuts by Shylow) (4.) Lessons Ain't Cheap - Glad2Mecha ft. Dialog (5.) Get It Goin' - Torae (6.) Sega Was Bad - Wordburglar ft. Mega Ran (cuts by DJ Irate) (7.) Hideout In Jamaica - Tough Dumplin (8.) Lighten Up - Moka Only & Religion (9.) Moment Of Clarity - Ghettosocks ft. Nilla and Muneshine (10.) Okay - Tea Fannie ft. Goldenchild (11.) Your Way - BigBob ft. Ruste Juxx and VVS Verbal (12.) Humble Pie - The Emsee ft. DJ Kryme Won (13.) It's You - Fortunato & Sean One (14.) Horse Man - Swamp Thing ft. More Or Les, D-Sisive, Ghettosocks, Birdapres and Wordburglar (15.) Something Classic - Elaquent ft. Dibia$e (16.) Block - Es & Das Da Beat Junkie ft. Mathematik and DJ Mercilless (17.) What It Feels Like (Carrtooms remix) - Potatohead People ft. Illa J, T3 and Kapok (18.) Resplendent - The Mighty Rhino ft. D-Sisive and Prince Po (19.) Last Call (instrumental) - Im'Peretiv (20.) Hall of Fame - Chin Beats
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Tuesday 4PM ET - WMNB-LP 101.7 FM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 FM (CIOI) , Hamilton, Ontario
Saturday night/Sunday 12AM ET - The Scope At Ryerson (CJRU) AM 1280, Toronto, Ontario
Sunday 11PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.