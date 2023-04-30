The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Walkuman Style
Spring SOCAN
Weekly Program
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
(1.) Morning Weather Report - Jak Hellington
(2.) Fight Club - Special Teamz
(3.) Bad Neighbors - Milez Grimez & Swann Notty (cuts by Shylow)
(4.) Lessons Ain't Cheap - Glad2Mecha ft. Dialog
(5.) Get It Goin' - Torae
(6.) Sega Was Bad - Wordburglar ft. Mega Ran (cuts by DJ Irate)
(7.) Hideout In Jamaica - Tough Dumplin
(8.) Lighten Up - Moka Only & Religion
(9.) Moment Of Clarity - Ghettosocks ft. Nilla and Muneshine
(10.) Okay - Tea Fannie ft. Goldenchild
(11.) Your Way - BigBob ft. Ruste Juxx and VVS Verbal
(12.) Humble Pie - The Emsee ft. DJ Kryme Won
(13.) It's You - Fortunato & Sean One
(14.) Horse Man - Swamp Thing ft. More Or Les, D-Sisive, Ghettosocks, Birdapres and Wordburglar
(15.) Something Classic - Elaquent ft. Dibia$e
(16.) Block - Es & Das Da Beat Junkie ft. Mathematik and DJ Mercilless
(17.) What It Feels Like (Carrtooms remix) - Potatohead People ft. Illa J, T3 and Kapok
(18.) Resplendent - The Mighty Rhino ft. D-Sisive and Prince Po
(19.) Last Call (instrumental) - Im'Peretiv
(20.) Hall of Fame - Chin Beats
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Tuesday 4PM ET - WMNB-LP 101.7 FM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 FM (CIOI) , Hamilton, Ontario

Saturday night/Sunday 12AM ET - The Scope At Ryerson (CJRU) AM 1280, Toronto, Ontario

Sunday 11PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

00:56:19 1 April 30, 2023
Gammatorium
