WINGS #51-22 Guatemalan Widows Rise

Subtitle: after genocide against indigenous people

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Rigoberta Menchu, Nobel Peace Laureate and successful activist for the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples; Rosalina Tuyuc Velasquez, organizer of CONAVIGUA - the National Coordination of Widows of Guatemala.

Summary: Massive displacement, colonization and genocide have been inflicted on indigenous communities in Guatemala for centuries. The women you'll hear today experienced genocide in the 20th century and set about to reclaim their peoples' heritage and rights.

Credits: Menchu recording from her speech at the University of Minnesota in 1994, courtesy Monika Bauerlein; documentary on Rosalina Tuyuc produced by Maria Martin [originally released in the Spiritual Edge series of KALW-FM - https://spiritualedge.org/s1-sacred-steps/calling-on-ancient-maya-wisdom-to-heal-guatemalan-widows ]. WINGS series producer, Frieda Werden

Notes: WINGS has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. :-)



