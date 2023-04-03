Summary: It's National Poetry Month in the USA, and we are celebrating with a Poetry Palooza on The Children's Hour! We're joined by poet and educator, Allan Wolf.



Wolfs books for young people showcase his love of research, history, science, and poetry. His latest YA novel, Who Killed Christopher Goodman?, is based on the murder of a high school friend during the summer of 1979. His latest book of poems for kids isThe Day the Universe Exploded My Head: Poems To Take You Into Space and Back Again. Wolfs fifth novel is The Snow Fell Three Graves Deep: Voices from the Donner Party.



Allan teaches us how to write our own poems and we want to teach you too! Evan brought up cinquain poetry.



There are numerous poems shared on this episode, including our guest's own work, but also we hear classic poems from Robert Lewis Stevenson, and newer poems from CJ Janovy and Eloise Greenfield.



This show is mixed with great music, all of which is its own kind of poetry. Happy Poetry Month from The Children's Hour!



Recorded at the Outpost Performance Space in Albuquerque, New Mexico by Chad Scheer. Production by Eli Henley, and Christina Stella. Katie Stone is our Executive Producer.



2023 The Children's Hour Inc.

